Richmond keeps adding safety and security roles as big employers grow and protect their people and facilities. If you’ve got experience in security, safety, or emergency response, these are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Richmond, VA (Home Office – West Creek)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,800 – $132,500/year + possible bonus & equity

Lead corporate security, executive protection, and crisis management for CarMax’s home office and key sites nationwide. This is a senior role where you set strategy, manage security tech (CCTV, access control, alarms), run emergency response programs, and lead a team of security officers.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.94 – $33.41/hour

Be the on-site safety champion at an Amazon facility, running safety audits, incident investigations, and OSHA-focused training. This role mixes hands-on work on the floor with data-driven safety improvements, plus access to Amazon’s full benefits, stock units, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Listed as Richmond, VA posting; role serves an aerospace/defense site in Charlottesville, VA

Listed as posting; role serves an Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.05/hour

Support an aerospace and defense location with weekday afternoon/evening shifts (Tue–Sat, 2:00–10:00 PM). You’ll handle access control, unarmed patrols, and incident response; an active DoD Secret clearance is required, with paid training and benefits available.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.