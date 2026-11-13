Richmond’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like keeping power, gas, and water systems running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Richmond, VA (about 90% travel to various sites)

(about to various sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $39.00/hour

Focus: Build, maintain, and repair high-voltage substations (up to 525 kV), including concrete foundations, buswork, switches, transformers, and breakers.

Build, maintain, and repair high-voltage substations (up to 525 kV), including concrete foundations, buswork, switches, transformers, and breakers. Good fit if: You have 4–6 years substation experience, a CDL, can work at heights and in confined spaces, and want steady field work with lots of overtime potential.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Richmond, VA (about 90% travel to various sites)

(about to various sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00 – $46.00/hour

Focus: Senior-level substation work plus crew leadership —running jobs when the foreman is out, solving complex technical issues, and handling all aspects of substation systems.

Senior-level substation work plus —running jobs when the foreman is out, solving complex technical issues, and handling all aspects of substation systems. Good fit if: You have 6–8+ years substation experience, strong drawing/plan reading skills, a CDL, and want to step into a lead role in high-voltage construction.

Employer: City of Richmond, Virginia – Department of Public Utilities

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Anticipated hiring range: $47,490 – $68,224/year

Focus: Install, test, and repair commercial gas and water meters and maintain computerized gas correctors for large customers.

Install, test, and repair and maintain computerized gas correctors for large customers. Good fit if: You have a HS diploma/GED plus 2+ years in plumbing, pipefitting, or HVAC, like field work around the city, and want city benefits (VRS, tuition help, bonuses).

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Richmond, VA (up to 25% travel , ~80% of time on active construction sites)

(up to , ~80% of time on active construction sites) Type: Full-time

Pay range: $135,500 – $177,800/year

Focus: Lead health, safety, and environmental programs across multiple large electrical construction projects, managing HSE teams and shaping company-wide safety strategy.

Lead programs across multiple large electrical construction projects, managing HSE teams and shaping company-wide safety strategy. Good fit if: You have a 4-year degree + 8 years’ experience (with ASP) or 11 years + SMS, love coaching leaders, and want a senior role with ESOP, bonus, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.