🚌 Richmond, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—from school routes to heavy equipment and even corporate aviation. Here are several solid roles if you like being on the move or keeping vehicles running.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,800 – $194,500 base

Fly Gulfstream G280 and G450 aircraft as pilot-in-command for a major energy company. This role is for highly experienced ATP-rated pilots (7–8+ years multi-engine jet) who want top pay, strong benefits, and a long-term corporate aviation career.

Employer: Western Express

Location: Richmond–Suffolk, VA corridor

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based role doing mobile tire and trailer maintenance on semi-trailers, Monday–Friday. Good fit if you like working independently on the road, solving problems on-site, and keeping trucks safe and moving.

Employer: Qualdoc (for an equipment services organization)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $24.00 – $35.00 per hour (DOE)

Maintain and repair heavy machinery, trucks, trailers, and cranes, with up to 50% travel and 24/7 emergency call potential. Great for seasoned diesel/heavy equipment techs who want higher hourly pay and variety in what they work on.

Employer: St. Catherine's School

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 10-month salaried

Salary: $40,000 – $45,000

Coordinate school bus routes, driver schedules, and trip logistics while sharing some supervisory duties in the transportation department. Ideal if you like organizing details, working with people, and don’t mind doing some school bus driving each year.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Contract

Pay: $1,250 – $1,895 per week + $500 starting bonus

Drive an automatic day cab hauling pre-loaded oversize flatbed freight, including prefab concrete. Good for experienced CDL A drivers who are confident with chaining/strapping and want strong weekly pay on a contract basis.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $27.15 – $37.35 per hour

Top-tier tech role working on a single, modern fleet of heavy-duty trucks (diesel and non-diesel) in a stable waste and recycling operation. Best for experienced techs (5–7 years) who want steady shifts, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Flourish Spaces

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, on-call

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Help deliver and install furniture and décor using a company sprinter van for a local design studio. Great side gig if you’re strong, reliable, like hands-on work, and enjoy seeing finished spaces come together.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.