🤝 Richmond VA Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Richmond has some solid options right now if you like helping people, especially kids and teens. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and mostly flexible on education as long as you bring heart and reliability.

Employer: Lavender House

Lavender House Location: Richmond, VA (listed as remote , with on-site meetings as needed)

(listed as , with on-site meetings as needed) Type: Other

Other Pay: $23.00 – $31.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

You’ll coordinate services for youth in residential care and be the main contact for families, schools, and providers. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s or master’s in social work/psychology (or 3+ years with kids) and want a trauma-informed, care-coordination role with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Gabrielle's House (Optimum Youth Services)

Gabrielle's House (Optimum Youth Services) Location: Richmond, VA (in-person, group home)

(in-person, group home) Type: Part-time (weekends, Sat & Sun 8am–5pm )

(weekends, ) Pay: Up to $18.00 per hour

Work directly with up to 10 youth in a group home, supporting treatment goals and daily life. Good for someone with at least a high school diploma, open to getting certifications (CPR, medication, therapeutic management) and wanting weekend hours with room to grow.

Employer: New Patterns ABA

New Patterns ABA Location: Richmond, VA (in-home and community-based)

(in-home and community-based) Type: Other

Other Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities under a BCBA’s supervision. You’ll follow treatment plans, track progress, and work closely with families—great if you have a high school diploma, some experience with autism, and want training and career growth in ABA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if you’re eager to learn and show up consistently.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.