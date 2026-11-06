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📋 Richmond, VA Admin & Clerical – Multiple Roles Up to $83K
Richmond’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, legal, and property management. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person in the office, there are several solid options open.
Legal Administrative Assistant (Temporary)
Employer: Prime Legal Staff Corporation
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Temporary (6–8 weeks, medical leave coverage)
Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Support a reputable law firm’s litigation team in a fast-paced legal office. Good fit if you have 2+ years as a litigation legal admin, can start ASAP, and want competitive pay plus free parking for a short-term assignment.
Patient Services Representative – Occupational Health (Sauer Center)
Employer: Bon Secours
Location: Richmond, VA (Sauer Center, other locations as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $16.76 – $24.65/hour
Front-desk role as the main point of contact for patients—checking them in, handling referrals, insurance, and scheduling. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with contributions) and is ideal if you know medical billing and office software.
Medical Office Specialist
Employer: Manchester OB/GYN (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays)
Salary Range: $15.86 – $22.99/hour
Busy OB/GYN office role handling phones, check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Great if you want steady weekday hours and access to a big benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, education support, PTO).
Operations Coordinator
Employer: WO Grubb
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Branch support role that touches admin, sales, and operations—backing up dispatch, billing, rental coordination, payroll entry, and credit card/petty cash tracking. Good for someone with strong Excel and office skills who likes variety and cross-training.
Front Desk Receptionist (Part-Time)
Employer: JFS (Jewish Family Services)
Location: Richmond, VA 23226
Type: Part-time, 16–20 hrs/week (Mon–Thu)
Salary Range: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
Front desk for a counseling and neuropsychology office, handling phones, intake, EHR entry, check-in, and payments. Great if you have 2+ years in a clinical office, want short weekday shifts, and like mission-driven work.
Appeals Case Manager
Employer: U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $46,694 – $83,844/year (CL-24 to CL-25)
Priority Deadline: Preference for applications received by November 22, 2026 (open until filled)
High-responsibility court role doing case management, docket entries, orders, and admin support for staff attorneys. Strong fit if you have 2+ years admin experience, solid Word skills, and want federal benefits, telework flexibility, and clear promotion potential.
Patient Services Representative – Cardiology, Reynolds
Employer: Bon Secours
Location: Richmond, VA (Cardiology, Reynolds)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $16.76 – $24.65/hour
Front-line role in a cardiology physician office, handling registration, insurance, payments, and referrals while keeping patient flow smooth. Good for someone with customer service skills who wants healthcare experience plus strong benefits and PTO.
Front Desk Coordinator – Plastic Surgery Practice
Employer: Zinsser Plastic Surgery
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time (with possible full-time), in-person
Salary Range: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Concierge-style front desk role in a plastic surgery and aesthetics practice, focused on patient experience, scheduling, payments, and product/treatment sales. Ideal if you have 2+ years in medical, luxury retail, or hospitality and enjoy a polished, high-touch environment.
Assistant Property Manager – Richmond, VA
Employer: Genesis Properties
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, in-person (weekend availability may be needed)
Salary Range: $23.00 – $25.00/hour
Admin-heavy property role at a multifamily community, handling leasing, resident relations, rent collections, LIHTC compliance, and Yardi records. Great match if you have LIHTC experience, like resident-facing work, and want benefits plus bonus potential.
Unit Secretary – Adult Psychiatry
Employer: VCU Health System
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time, rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)
Salary Range: $15.69 – $23.53/hour
Clerical support on an adult psychiatry unit, managing patient and unit records, data, and daily paperwork. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you have a high school diploma/GED, can handle shift rotation, and are comfortable in a busy hospital setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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