📋 Richmond, VA Admin & Clerical – Multiple Roles Up to $83K

Richmond’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, legal, and property management. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person in the office, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Prime Legal Staff Corporation

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Temporary (6–8 weeks, medical leave coverage)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Support a reputable law firm’s litigation team in a fast-paced legal office. Good fit if you have 2+ years as a litigation legal admin, can start ASAP, and want competitive pay plus free parking for a short-term assignment.

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Richmond, VA (Sauer Center, other locations as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $16.76 – $24.65/hour

Front-desk role as the main point of contact for patients—checking them in, handling referrals, insurance, and scheduling. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with contributions) and is ideal if you know medical billing and office software.

Employer: Manchester OB/GYN (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary Range: $15.86 – $22.99/hour

Busy OB/GYN office role handling phones, check-in, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Great if you want steady weekday hours and access to a big benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, education support, PTO).

Employer: WO Grubb

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Branch support role that touches admin, sales, and operations—backing up dispatch, billing, rental coordination, payroll entry, and credit card/petty cash tracking. Good for someone with strong Excel and office skills who likes variety and cross-training.

Employer: JFS (Jewish Family Services)

Location: Richmond, VA 23226

Type: Part-time, 16–20 hrs/week (Mon–Thu)

Salary Range: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Front desk for a counseling and neuropsychology office, handling phones, intake, EHR entry, check-in, and payments. Great if you have 2+ years in a clinical office, want short weekday shifts, and like mission-driven work.

Employer: U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $46,694 – $83,844/year (CL-24 to CL-25)

Priority Deadline: Preference for applications received by November 22, 2026 (open until filled)

High-responsibility court role doing case management, docket entries, orders, and admin support for staff attorneys. Strong fit if you have 2+ years admin experience, solid Word skills, and want federal benefits, telework flexibility, and clear promotion potential.

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Richmond, VA (Cardiology, Reynolds)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $16.76 – $24.65/hour

Front-line role in a cardiology physician office, handling registration, insurance, payments, and referrals while keeping patient flow smooth. Good for someone with customer service skills who wants healthcare experience plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Zinsser Plastic Surgery

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (with possible full-time), in-person

Salary Range: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Concierge-style front desk role in a plastic surgery and aesthetics practice, focused on patient experience, scheduling, payments, and product/treatment sales. Ideal if you have 2+ years in medical, luxury retail, or hospitality and enjoy a polished, high-touch environment.

Employer: Genesis Properties

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person (weekend availability may be needed)

Salary Range: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Admin-heavy property role at a multifamily community, handling leasing, resident relations, rent collections, LIHTC compliance, and Yardi records. Great match if you have LIHTC experience, like resident-facing work, and want benefits plus bonus potential.

Employer: VCU Health System

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary Range: $15.69 – $23.53/hour

Clerical support on an adult psychiatry unit, managing patient and unit records, data, and daily paperwork. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you have a high school diploma/GED, can handle shift rotation, and are comfortable in a busy hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.