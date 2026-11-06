🎨 Richmond VA Design & Creative Roles With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for digital product and copy pros. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: CoStar Group

CoStar Group Location: Richmond, VA (in office 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $126,000/year

Hands-on product design role helping merge two major real estate SaaS platforms. You’ll own UX/UI work in Figma, partner closely with product and engineering, and ship designs used by thousands of enterprise customers.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Richmond): $149,800 – $171,000/year

Manager-level IC role leading design strategy for key credit card experiences used by millions. You’ll guide multiple complex projects, mentor designers, and shape the product roadmap using Figma and a mature design system.

Employer: **MARTIN*** (Omnicom agency)

**MARTIN*** (Omnicom agency) Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $136,000/year

Senior creative role at a well-known agency, concepting and writing campaigns for major brands. Great fit if you’ve got a strong portfolio and want to work on big, visible ideas with a collaborative team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this don’t last long, and they’re great benchmarks for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.