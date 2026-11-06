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🛒 Richmond, VA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles From $12.77/hr
Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid paths into management. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s plenty to pick from.
Sales and Service Technician
Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.39–$27.17/hour
Hybrid role where you split time between helping customers at the counter and doing basic car services (oil, tires, fluids). Comes with day‑one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training toward ASE certifications.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing simple installs (wipers, batteries, bulbs), and using diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars and want growth in a stable, essential business.
2128 Associate (2nd & Charles)
Employer: Books A Million / 2nd & Charles
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Book- and media-focused retail job on the sales floor and register, plus helping with buybacks and displays. Great if you love books and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and store discounts.
Remote Account Representative
Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.
Location: Remote – must live in VA (or select states)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus
Work from home helping patients understand and resolve medical account balances via phone. Monday–Friday schedule, company‑provided equipment, benefits, and bonus potential if you hit performance goals.
Part-Time Manager
Employer: Claire’s
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead shifts, drive sales, and perform ear piercings while keeping the store looking sharp. Good step if you have at least a year of retail leadership and want fashion, fun, and a strong employee discount.
Sales Associate / Piercing Specialist
Employer: Claire’s
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on sales role where you also become a certified piercing specialist. You’ll style customers, perform piercings under strict safety standards, and help with merchandising and POS.
Scheduling Associate (Medical Patient Scheduler)
Employer: Dermatology Associates of Virginia
Location: Richmond, VA (office-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Phone-based role booking and rescheduling dermatology visits, updating patient info, and answering basic questions. Monday–Thursday 7:30–5 and Friday mornings only—nice if you want healthcare experience and no nights/weekends.
Sales Associate – Optical (Part Time)
Employer: America's Best (National Vision)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Help customers pick glasses and contacts, teach lens care, and keep records up to date. Sundays are always off, and there’s 401(k) with match, eyewear discounts, and training for growth.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Union Market
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
Pay: $14–$20/hour
Neighborhood grocery/market role with cash handling, stocking, and phone support. Must be 21+ and know VA ABC ID rules; offers 401(k), employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
Cashier at Convenience Store
Employer: Not listed
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $12.77–$13/hour
Classic c-store cashier job: run the register, balance your drawer, stock shelves, and keep the front clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail‑oriented, and comfortable with fast-paced shifts.
03800 Store Manager
Employer: Sally Beauty
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead a beauty supply store—own sales results, staffing, and store standards. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail/customer service and at least 1 year in management, and love hair and beauty products.
Manager In Training (Part Time)
Employer: Hibbett | City Gear
Location: Richmond, VA (Azalea Shopping Center)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $14.75/hour
Step-into-leadership role in athletic retail, learning store operations while helping run the floor when the manager is out. Great if you like sneakers/sportswear and want a path into full management.
Entry Level Customer Service Representative
Employer: hhv
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
No experience needed—paid training provided. You’ll answer questions by phone, email, and in person, support events and promotions, and build core customer service skills in a team setting.
Merchandiser (Canada Dry)
Employer: Honickman / Canada Dry
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time (weekends required)
Pay: $18.46/hour + mileage, OT & holiday premium eligible
Stock and rotate beverages, build displays, and maintain coolers at local accounts using your own vehicle. Good for someone who likes physical work, driving between stores, and flexible hours.
Store Manager
Employer: Paper Source (Barnes & Noble subsidiary)
Location: Richmond, VA (23221)
Type: Full-time (salaried)
Pay: From $45,000/year
Lead a creative paper/gift store—own sales, visuals, hiring, and team development. Comes with tiered benefits (health, PTO, 401(k) match, parental leave, tuition help) depending on hours, plus a strong focus on customer experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Richmond roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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