🛒 Richmond, VA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles From $12.77/hr

Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles plus a few solid paths into management. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s plenty to pick from.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.39–$27.17/hour

Hybrid role where you split time between helping customers at the counter and doing basic car services (oil, tires, fluids). Comes with day‑one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training toward ASE certifications.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts, doing simple installs (wipers, batteries, bulbs), and using diagnostic tools. Good fit if you like cars and want growth in a stable, essential business.

Employer: Books A Million / 2nd & Charles

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Book- and media-focused retail job on the sales floor and register, plus helping with buybacks and displays. Great if you love books and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and store discounts.

Employer: BCA Financial Services, Inc.

Location: Remote – must live in VA (or select states)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour + monthly bonus

Work from home helping patients understand and resolve medical account balances via phone. Monday–Friday schedule, company‑provided equipment, benefits, and bonus potential if you hit performance goals.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, drive sales, and perform ear piercings while keeping the store looking sharp. Good step if you have at least a year of retail leadership and want fashion, fun, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on sales role where you also become a certified piercing specialist. You’ll style customers, perform piercings under strict safety standards, and help with merchandising and POS.

Employer: Dermatology Associates of Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Phone-based role booking and rescheduling dermatology visits, updating patient info, and answering basic questions. Monday–Thursday 7:30–5 and Friday mornings only—nice if you want healthcare experience and no nights/weekends.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers pick glasses and contacts, teach lens care, and keep records up to date. Sundays are always off, and there’s 401(k) with match, eyewear discounts, and training for growth.

Employer: Union Market

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14–$20/hour

Neighborhood grocery/market role with cash handling, stocking, and phone support. Must be 21+ and know VA ABC ID rules; offers 401(k), employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77–$13/hour

Classic c-store cashier job: run the register, balance your drawer, stock shelves, and keep the front clean. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail‑oriented, and comfortable with fast-paced shifts.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a beauty supply store—own sales results, staffing, and store standards. Ideal if you have 3+ years retail/customer service and at least 1 year in management, and love hair and beauty products.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Richmond, VA (Azalea Shopping Center)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.75/hour

Step-into-leadership role in athletic retail, learning store operations while helping run the floor when the manager is out. Great if you like sneakers/sportswear and want a path into full management.

Employer: hhv

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

No experience needed—paid training provided. You’ll answer questions by phone, email, and in person, support events and promotions, and build core customer service skills in a team setting.

Employer: Honickman / Canada Dry

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (weekends required)

Pay: $18.46/hour + mileage, OT & holiday premium eligible

Stock and rotate beverages, build displays, and maintain coolers at local accounts using your own vehicle. Good for someone who likes physical work, driving between stores, and flexible hours.

Employer: Paper Source (Barnes & Noble subsidiary)

Location: Richmond, VA (23221)

Type: Full-time (salaried)

Pay: From $45,000/year

Lead a creative paper/gift store—own sales, visuals, hiring, and team development. Comes with tiered benefits (health, PTO, 401(k) match, parental leave, tuition help) depending on hours, plus a strong focus on customer experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Richmond roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.