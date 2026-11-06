🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Richmond

Richmond has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for a cozy home and a loving family. Each one below has their own story and personality — one of them might be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Sugar and Twine is dreaming of a home of her own. She’s enjoying the kind people at the shelter, but she’s more than ready for her forever family to find her and make her “the happiest girl around.” If you’re looking for a sweet young cat to love, she’s waiting for you.

👉 Meet Sugar and Twine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Cater Waiter is a dapper little gentleman who loves mealtimes. He enjoys greeting you in the kitchen and “supervising” whatever you’re cooking. Sweet, social, and full of purrs, he’s a great match for someone who wants a friendly, people-focused cat.

👉 Meet Cater Waiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Debutant is a tender-hearted, shy young cat who likes to take things slow. She may watch from a safe spot at first, but with patience and kindness, she warms up into soft purrs, slow blinks, and gentle head nudges. She does best in a calm home where she can feel secure and build a deep, quiet bond with her person.

👉 Meet Debutant and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Speed Bump is a fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur and lots of baby charm. As a young kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and plenty of love as he grows up with his new family.

👉 Meet Speed Bump and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Stop Sign is a bright, curious kitten who loves to explore every corner of the room. She’s quick to pause for cuddles when she hears a friendly voice. If you want a lively little cat with a big personality in a tiny body, she’s ready to join your family.

👉 Meet Stop Sign and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Richmond Animal League

Contact: adopt@ral.org

Potion is a sweet adult boy with a loud purr and lots of love to share. He’s affectionate, outgoing, and more than ready to charm his way into your heart and home. For more information or to start the adoption process, the shelter asks that you email.

👉 Meet Potion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Richmond, VA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, visit in person, or share these kitties with friends and neighbors. Every share and every visit helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.