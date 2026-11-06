🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Richmond

Richmond has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for loving homes. Each pup below has their own story and personality, and all are hoping to be your new best friend.

Breed: Boston Terrier mix

Boston Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Adoption fee: $175

About Boston:

Boston is a tender-hearted little guy who can be a bit nervous at first. He loves quiet moments, soft voices, and patient people who let him go at his own pace. Once he feels safe, his sweet side shines and he becomes a loyal, affectionate companion who just wants to stay close to someone he trusts. Boston is looking for a calm, understanding home that will help him build confidence and show him the world isn’t so scary.

👉 Meet Boston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Richmond Animal League

Adoption fee: $250

Pumpkin Pie is a tiny, young pup with a rich brown coat and a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of guidance as she grows. If you’re looking to raise a dog from puppyhood and help her learn about the world, Pumpkin Pie could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Richmond Animal League

Adoption fee: $150

Grayson is a large mixed-breed boy with a sleek black coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. He’ll appreciate regular exercise, structure, and time with his people.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Richmond SPCA

Phone: (804) 521-1307

Adoption fee: $175

About Duffy:

Duffy is full of curiosity and joy. This energetic hound loves exploring every nook and cranny and is always ready for a new adventure. His goofy antics are sure to bring laughter to your home. Whether it’s playing fetch or running around the yard, Duffy’s zest for life is infectious. He’s looking for a loving family who can match his enthusiasm and offer him a forever home.

👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 6 months old)

Young (about old) Gender: Male

Male Primary color: Tan

Tan Weight: 26 lbs

Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control

Phone: (804) 646-5573

Adoption fee: $100

Bay-Bay is a young, medium-sized pup with a tan coat and lots of growing left to do. At around six months old, he’s in that fun, active stage where training and consistency will really shape the dog he becomes. A family ready for exercise, basic manners training, and playtime would be a great fit for Bay-Bay.

👉 Meet Bay-Bay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bulldog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Bulldog mix Age: Adult (about 6 years old)

Adult (about old) Gender: Female

Female Primary color: Tri-color

Tri-color Secondary color: Tri-color

Tri-color Weight: 47 lbs

Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control

Phone: (804) 646-5573

Adoption fee: $100

Where’s My Weave is a striking tri-color girl with a sturdy build and a mature age that’s perfect for people who don’t want a wild puppy. At around 6 years old, she’s likely to enjoy steady walks, couch time, and a predictable routine.

👉 Meet Where's My Weave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Hound mix

Anatolian Shepherd / Hound mix Age: Senior (about 11 years old)

Senior (about old) Gender: Male

Male Primary color: Apricot

Apricot Secondary color: Tan

Tan Weight: 54 lbs

Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control

Phone: (804) 646-5573

Cooper is a gentle senior with a soft apricot-and-tan coat. At around 11 years old, he’s looking for a quiet, comfortable home where he can enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Cooper could be a very special companion.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Richmond, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the shelters listed above or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.