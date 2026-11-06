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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Richmond
Richmond has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for loving homes. Each pup below has their own story and personality, and all are hoping to be your new best friend.
Boston
- Breed: Boston Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Richmond SPCA
- Phone: (804) 521-1307
- Adoption fee: $175
About Boston:
Boston is a tender-hearted little guy who can be a bit nervous at first. He loves quiet moments, soft voices, and patient people who let him go at his own pace. Once he feels safe, his sweet side shines and he becomes a loyal, affectionate companion who just wants to stay close to someone he trusts. Boston is looking for a calm, understanding home that will help him build confidence and show him the world isn’t so scary.
👉 Meet Boston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Pie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Richmond Animal League
- Adoption fee: $250
Pumpkin Pie is a tiny, young pup with a rich brown coat and a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of guidance as she grows. If you’re looking to raise a dog from puppyhood and help her learn about the world, Pumpkin Pie could be a great match.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grayson
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Richmond Animal League
- Adoption fee: $150
Grayson is a large mixed-breed boy with a sleek black coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. He’ll appreciate regular exercise, structure, and time with his people.
👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duffy
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Richmond SPCA
- Phone: (804) 521-1307
- Adoption fee: $175
About Duffy:
Duffy is full of curiosity and joy. This energetic hound loves exploring every nook and cranny and is always ready for a new adventure. His goofy antics are sure to bring laughter to your home. Whether it’s playing fetch or running around the yard, Duffy’s zest for life is infectious. He’s looking for a loving family who can match his enthusiasm and offer him a forever home.
👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bay-Bay
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 6 months old)
- Gender: Male
- Primary color: Tan
- Weight: 26 lbs
- Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (804) 646-5573
- Adoption fee: $100
Bay-Bay is a young, medium-sized pup with a tan coat and lots of growing left to do. At around six months old, he’s in that fun, active stage where training and consistency will really shape the dog he becomes. A family ready for exercise, basic manners training, and playtime would be a great fit for Bay-Bay.
👉 Meet Bay-Bay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Where's My Weave
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult (about 6 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Primary color: Tri-color
- Secondary color: Tri-color
- Weight: 47 lbs
- Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (804) 646-5573
- Adoption fee: $100
Where’s My Weave is a striking tri-color girl with a sturdy build and a mature age that’s perfect for people who don’t want a wild puppy. At around 6 years old, she’s likely to enjoy steady walks, couch time, and a predictable routine.
👉 Meet Where's My Weave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cooper
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Hound mix
- Age: Senior (about 11 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Primary color: Apricot
- Secondary color: Tan
- Weight: 54 lbs
- Shelter: Richmond Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (804) 646-5573
Cooper is a gentle senior with a soft apricot-and-tan coat. At around 11 years old, he’s looking for a quiet, comfortable home where he can enjoy his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, Cooper could be a very special companion.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Richmond, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call the shelters listed above or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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