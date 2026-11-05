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Richmond
Detour on GRTC Route 12 via Venable St closure
3 days ago
GRTC Route 12 Westbound and Eastbound will detour off Venable St between Mosby and O St because the road is closed, and riders should expect delays. Check affected stops and real-time bus alerts here: https://t.co/7MQbQ1qnXJ
This content is adapted from materials provided by grtctransit
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