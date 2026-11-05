⚡ Richmond, VA Utility & Infrastructure Roles – Multiple Openings

Richmond’s keeping the lights on, water flowing, and grid steady—and there are several solid jobs open right now in utilities and infrastructure.

Below are a few worth a look if you like hands-on work that keeps the city running.

Employer: TRC Companies, Inc.

TRC Companies, Inc. Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,259 – $148,491/year

Senior-level role leading water and wastewater projects for public and private clients—think sewer system planning, lift station design, permitting, and construction support. Good fit if you have 15+ years in water/wastewater consulting and want to guide projects, mentor teams, and work with clients while enjoying strong benefits.

Employer: MasTec Power Delivery

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role helping build and maintain overhead power lines and related equipment. You’ll work outdoors, climb, operate bucket trucks, and support service restoration—ideal if you have 2+ years lineman experience and a Class A CDL, and want steady utility work with benefits.

Employer: MasTec Power Delivery

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level gas utility role doing general labor like jobsite cleanup and restoration, with a chance to learn skills like pipe fusing on the job. Good starting point if you have a high school diploma and driver’s license and don’t mind physical outdoor work in all weather.

Employer: City of Richmond, Virginia – Department of Public Utilities

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Anticipated Hiring Range: $45,285 – $61,318/year

City role maintaining and repairing industrial electrical equipment up to 34.5KV at water or wastewater plants. Great if you like stable public-sector work, want to grow through skill “zones,” and have or are working toward VA Journeyman/Master licenses.

Employer: PTR Global

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Control-room style job supporting grid operations, outage response, and switching on 24/7 rotating shifts. Good match if you have at least 1 year in utility ops, dispatch, emergency services, or similar, strong computer skills, and can handle fast decisions under pressure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.