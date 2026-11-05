🚌 Richmond, VA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local & CDL Roles

Richmond’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want steady local routes, flexible side gigs, or big-rig life on the road. Here are several solid picks hiring in and around Richmond, VA.

Employer: UPS

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Combo role where you’ll mostly drive as a Seasonal Cover Driver and sometimes help in the warehouse. Good fit if you like staying active, working outdoors, and want a strong weekly paycheck during peak season.

Employer: RizzeUP Resources, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $100/day (about $300/week for 3 days)

Light, community-focused driving role using a company truck, moving donated furniture for families in transition. Great if you want a flexible, short workday and like helping people face-to-face.

Employer: SRM Concrete

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Operate heavy equipment to move materials at a concrete plant and keep trucks loaded. You’re home daily, can earn hourly pay with overtime, bonuses, and annual raises, plus strong benefits.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: North Chesterfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.15 – $37.90/hour

Class A CDL role where you may run local P&D, regional runs, and some dock work. Good for experienced drivers with Hazmat, Tanker, and Doubles who want variety and strong hourly pay.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: North Chesterfield, VA

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $0.8350 – $0.8950 per mile

OTR linehaul role, usually 5 days out moving freight between service centers. Best for fully endorsed Class A drivers (HazMat, Tanker, Doubles) who want mileage pay and don’t mind all-weather, all-terrain driving.

Employer: Artist Management Service (LemonPals)

Location: Richmond, VA (On the road)

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $30.00 – $38.00 per completed job

On-demand roadside assistance gig where you pick your own hours and jobs via app. You’ll need your own tools and reliable vehicle, but you control when you work and what you accept.

Employer: Novo Health Services

Location: Richmond, VA (supports New Hampshire market)

Type: Full-time

Lead courier and trucking operations for a healthcare linen company—managing drivers, dispatch, safety, KPIs, and budgets. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision for experienced transportation leaders.

Employer: VCU Health System

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16.00 – $22.95/hour

Park and retrieve vehicles for patients and visitors in a busy hospital setting. Good for confident drivers (manual + automatic) who want customer-facing work and a healthcare environment.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: North Chesterfield, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $28.00/hour, 40–60 hours/week

CDL Class A or B with Tanker role servicing and cleaning portable restrooms and related equipment on a route. Strong package with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: HandCraft Linen Services

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL driver role)

Pay: $28.83/hour

Dedicated Richmond–Martinsburg, WV route, Tuesday–Friday, four 10-hour shifts, home daily. You’ll haul clean and soiled healthcare linens and get medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training—new CDL grads welcome.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Local

Pay: Average $88,244 annually

Local Class A job home daily with no layovers, delivering auto parts on a dedicated route with touch freight. Includes day-one vacation/holidays, health benefits, retirement, bonuses, and safety incentives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.