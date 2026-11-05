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🚚 Richmond, VA Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Richmond’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to corporate freight and IT purchasing. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods and data moving on time.
Planning & Fulfillment Specialist
Employer: ABB
Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior supply chain role in ABB’s Critical Power division. You’ll lead planning and fulfillment improvements, support local planners, dig into KPIs (on‑time delivery, inventory turns, forecast accuracy), and act as the SAP expert (MM/PP/SD/WM). Best for someone with 5+ years in planning/fulfillment and strong analytics.
Warehouse Order Selector
Employer: Reyes Beverage Group / Premium Distributors of Virginia
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 1:00 PM start
Pay: Starting $20/hr, up to $25/hr + overtime eligible
Hands‑on warehouse job pulling beverage orders, operating equipment, and keeping aisles clear. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths after 6 months plus annual merit increases. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady physical work.
Dock Operations Coordinator
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25.33 – $29.80 per hour
Office‑plus‑dock role coordinating shipping/receiving, carrier schedules, and freight documentation in a high‑volume logistics setting. You’ll handle dock appointments, performance tracking, and safety/compliance support. Great if you have 2+ years in logistics/warehouse operations and like fast‑paced coordination work.
Account Manager, North American & International
Employer: Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $60,000 – $75,000 per year
Client‑facing logistics role managing domestic and international freight accounts. You’ll own relationships, oversee new client onboarding, track KPIs, and look for ways to grow business. Includes paid vacation/sick/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2–3 years industry experience who enjoys travel (up to 40%).
Stock Clerk (Documented Disability Required) – GSI
Employer: Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
Location: Richmond, VA (DLA Richmond facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Supports the DLA Richmond base by procuring, receiving, storing, and issuing maintenance and repair parts using the LIMCRS system. You’ll handle purchase orders, inventories, and paperwork for government customers. This role requires a documented disability and suits someone detail‑oriented with solid computer and customer service skills.
Shipping Clerk
Employer: Not listed
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: In‑person (employment type not specified)
Pay: $24.21 – $29.15 per hour
Hands‑on shipping/receiving role: pick, pack, label, and process orders while updating inventory in WMS/ERP systems. You’ll use RF scanners and equipment like pallet jacks or forklifts and help keep data accurate for customer and e‑commerce orders. Good for someone with basic computer skills and some warehouse or inventory experience.
Receiver
Employer: Farm Fresh
Location: Richmond, VA 23223 (In person)
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $16.00 per hour
Grocery‑store receiving role checking incoming shipments, updating inventory, and keeping the stockroom organized. Offers 401(k) with match, employee discount, life insurance, and retirement plan for eligible employees. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift boxes, and want part‑time hours in a community‑focused store.
IT Procurement Analyst
Employer: Ditans Group
Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)
Type: Long‑term contract, ~40 hrs/week
Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour
Specialized role buying IT goods and services, handling eVA‑based purchasing, invoices, vendor issues, and budget spreadsheets. You’ll manage complex procurement work with a focus on Virginia Procurement Act and eVA compliance. Best for someone with 5–7 years of procurement experience and strong fiscal/admin skills.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Richmond logistics roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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