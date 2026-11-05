🚚 Richmond, VA Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Richmond’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to corporate freight and IT purchasing. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods and data moving on time.

Employer: ABB

Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior supply chain role in ABB’s Critical Power division. You’ll lead planning and fulfillment improvements, support local planners, dig into KPIs (on‑time delivery, inventory turns, forecast accuracy), and act as the SAP expert (MM/PP/SD/WM). Best for someone with 5+ years in planning/fulfillment and strong analytics.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group / Premium Distributors of Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 1:00 PM start

Pay: Starting $20/hr, up to $25/hr + overtime eligible

Hands‑on warehouse job pulling beverage orders, operating equipment, and keeping aisles clear. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths after 6 months plus annual merit increases. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady physical work.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.33 – $29.80 per hour

Office‑plus‑dock role coordinating shipping/receiving, carrier schedules, and freight documentation in a high‑volume logistics setting. You’ll handle dock appointments, performance tracking, and safety/compliance support. Great if you have 2+ years in logistics/warehouse operations and like fast‑paced coordination work.

Employer: Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Client‑facing logistics role managing domestic and international freight accounts. You’ll own relationships, oversee new client onboarding, track KPIs, and look for ways to grow business. Includes paid vacation/sick/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2–3 years industry experience who enjoys travel (up to 40%).

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA (DLA Richmond facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supports the DLA Richmond base by procuring, receiving, storing, and issuing maintenance and repair parts using the LIMCRS system. You’ll handle purchase orders, inventories, and paperwork for government customers. This role requires a documented disability and suits someone detail‑oriented with solid computer and customer service skills.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: In‑person (employment type not specified)

Pay: $24.21 – $29.15 per hour

Hands‑on shipping/receiving role: pick, pack, label, and process orders while updating inventory in WMS/ERP systems. You’ll use RF scanners and equipment like pallet jacks or forklifts and help keep data accurate for customer and e‑commerce orders. Good for someone with basic computer skills and some warehouse or inventory experience.

Employer: Farm Fresh

Location: Richmond, VA 23223 (In person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Grocery‑store receiving role checking incoming shipments, updating inventory, and keeping the stockroom organized. Offers 401(k) with match, employee discount, life insurance, and retirement plan for eligible employees. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift boxes, and want part‑time hours in a community‑focused store.

Employer: Ditans Group

Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)

Type: Long‑term contract, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $40.00 – $50.00 per hour

Specialized role buying IT goods and services, handling eVA‑based purchasing, invoices, vendor issues, and budget spreadsheets. You’ll manage complex procurement work with a focus on Virginia Procurement Act and eVA compliance. Best for someone with 5–7 years of procurement experience and strong fiscal/admin skills.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Richmond logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.