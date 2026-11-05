🏭 Richmond, VA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you like building, operating machines, or warehouse work.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.47/hour (second/third shift may get $2,000 sign-on bonus)

Multiple assembler openings building electrical power equipment (PDUs, panels, transformers). You’ll follow SOPs, use hand and power tools, do visual inspections, and may operate cranes and other heavy equipment. Eaton offers health benefits, paid holidays, vacation, overtime opportunities, retirement benefits, paid parental leave, and educational assistance.

Employer: Randall's Industrial Services

Location: Richmond, VA 23219

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Run and set up press brake machines to form metal parts to spec. You’ll read blueprints, use calipers and other measuring tools, and help with general shop work (saws, sanders, material handling, forklift if qualified). Great fit if you already have press brake experience and like precision, steady shop work, and clear technical tasks.

Employer: Prime Meats

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, night shift (5:00 PM – 5:00 AM)

Pay: Competitive, based on experience; signing bonus up to $1,000

Night-shift warehouse role in a refrigerated environment, picking and loading meat products for restaurants and stores. You’ll unload trucks, use pallet jacks/forklifts, manage inventory in a WMS, and lift up to 80–110 lbs as needed. Perks include medical, dental, vision, 10 paid days off, paid training, employee pricing, and 50% off at their restaurants.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Richmond’s manufacturing jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.