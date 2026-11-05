🏥 Multiple Richmond Healthcare Jobs From Entry-Level to $2.5K/week

Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and travel agencies are all hiring. Whether you’re just starting out or already specialized, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: CJW Medical Center (Chippenham Hospital, HCA Healthcare)

CJW Medical Center (Chippenham Hospital, HCA Healthcare) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.83 – $61.25/hour

Lead a specialized OR service line, scrub and circulate, and help manage staff and scheduling. Great fit for an experienced OR RN (3–5+ years) who wants leadership plus strong HCA benefits (401k match, tuition help, stock purchase, and more).

Employer: Virginia Urology

Location: Richmond, VA (Stony Point)

(Stony Point) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.84 – $32.24/hour

Outpatient, weekday‑style role supporting urology procedures, labs, and patient calls. Ideal for an LPN with at least 1 year of experience who wants fast‑paced clinic work instead of hospital shifts.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Richmond, VA (Children’s facility, Level 1 trauma)

(Children’s facility, Level 1 trauma) Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,368 – $2,573/week

Day‑shift CT role (3x12s) using Epic, with day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, and housing options. Great for CT techs with 1+ year experience and ARRT (R) + BLS who want high weekly pay and a pediatric Level 1 environment.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Location: Bon Secours – St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $17.00 – $18.15/hour

Entry‑level hospital admitting/front desk role with bonus incentives, paid certifications, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths. Good for anyone with 1+ year customer service and a HS diploma who wants to break into healthcare.

Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services (supporting Canterbury Rehab)

(supporting Canterbury Rehab) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $32 – $37/hour (all-inclusive)

Sub‑acute and long‑term care LPN role with daily pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and shift differentials. Great for LPNs who like a steady facility setting and strong benefits.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.03 – $28.54/hour

Work in a primary care practice taking vitals, rooming patients, and handling light clerical work. Perfect for a certified MA who wants stable hours, strong benefits, and tuition assistance in a faith‑based system.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment, nights

Pay: About $2,167/week

Night‑shift RRT travel contract (3x12s) for therapists with 2+ years’ experience. Good option if you want to boost income while working across varied clinical settings.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment, nights

Pay: $2,254/week (gross)

ICU‑level RRT contract at a 430‑bed hospital, nights with rotating weekends and some call. Best for experienced ICU RRTs with VA license, BLS, ACLS who like high acuity and strong weekly pay.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment, nights

Pay: Approx. $2,163/week (package)

Night‑shift RRT role (3x12s) with day‑1 health insurance, PTO accrual, travel bonus, and guaranteed stipend if called off. Great for RRTs with 2+ years’ experience looking for traveler‑friendly perks.

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: PRN (all shifts)

Pay Range: $16.32 – $23.15/hour

Support patients with basic needs, safety, and comfort under RN supervision. Good entry point into hospital work; BLS is preferred and can be obtained after hire.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Nationwide nonprofit staffing group that deploys RNs where needs are highest. Ideal if you’re a mission‑driven RN open to travel and surge/relief style work.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Join a nonprofit staffing team that sends RTs into high‑need areas. Good for respiratory therapists who want flexible assignments with a strong service focus.

Employer: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Location: Richmond, VA (Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

(Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU) Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty

Pay: Commensurate with experience

Academic pediatric anesthesia role with OR, critical care, blocks, and teaching residents/fellows. Great for ABA‑eligible/boarded anesthesiologists seeking a mix of clinical work, teaching, and potential research.

Employer: Lebow Eye Associates, P.C.

Location: North Chesterfield (Richmond area), VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Help patients choose frames and lenses, adjust/repair glasses, and assist with contacts and basic testing. Will consider unlicensed candidates; includes health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and vision benefits.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24.94 – $38.68/hour

Cover practices, games, and community events while handling injury evals, rehab, and emergency care. Great for NATA BOC–certified athletic trainers who want hospital‑backed sports medicine work.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

New‑grad RN residency with structured orientation, precepted shifts, and classroom learning. Designed for brand‑new RNs who want extra support while they build skills and confidence.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $31.44 – $47.17/hour

Centralized transfer/bed placement RN role coordinating patient movement across HCA facilities. Best for RNs with 3+ years acute care (ED/ICU preferred) who like critical thinking, phone triage, and system‑wide impact.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still live. Even one or two well‑chosen apps can move your career forward fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.