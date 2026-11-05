🍽️ Richmond VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s food scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, good vibes, and feeding people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.65–$18.53/hr + digital tips

Lead the front-of-house crew, keep food quality and safety on point, and help train and coach team members. Good fit if you’ve got restaurant experience and want a clear path into management with strong benefits and tuition help.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (some locations offer part-time)

(some locations offer part-time) Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hr + digital tips

Work the line, cashier, or prep while learning every station with full training. Solid starter job with free meals, tuition assistance, and lots of room to move up (most managers started as crew).

Employer: Aramark – LifeWorks

Location: Richmond/Goochland, VA (15010 Capital One Dr)

(15010 Capital One Dr) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hr

Keep dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean for a corporate dining operation. Monday–Friday schedule with limited late nights/weekends plus benefits and education assistance.

Employer: Ocean Crab House Hopkins Rd.

Location: 5726 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Type: Part-time (some full-time possible)

Pay: From $14.00/hr

Host and manage to-go orders in a busy seafood spot. Must be able to work doubles or Friday nights; walk-in interviews Thu–Sat after 3pm (ask for the manager).

Employer: Mink Cocktail Lounge

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.75/hr (listing also notes $2.50/hr plus tips; confirm with employer)

Serve cocktails and snacks in an upscale lounge, using POS, upselling, and keeping the space clean. Best for someone with nightlife or fine-dining experience who likes a fast, social environment.

Employer: Mink Cocktail Lounge

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50/hr (listing also notes $3.50/hr plus tips; confirm with employer)

Mix and serve drinks, run TOAST POS, and keep the bar spotless while handling busy nights and events. Ideal if you already have bartending experience in clubs, fine dining, or banquets.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also mentioned)

(part-time benefits also mentioned) Pay: $12.77/hr + tips

Support servers by resetting tables, running food items, and keeping stations tidy in a popular Brazilian steakhouse. Comes with access to medical, dental, and vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts, lead crew, and make sure food, service, and cleanliness stay on standard. Good step up if you’ve led teams in restaurants or retail and want management experience plus training and education perks.

Employer: Christian’s Pizza

Location: Near University of Richmond, Richmond, VA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hr + weekly tips

Wash dishes, prep ingredients, clean restrooms and coolers, and help keep the kitchen running smoothly. Includes 401(k), employee discount, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: The Skrimp Shack – Laburnum Square

Location: Richmond, VA 23231

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.00/hr

Work as a line cook, cashier, or prep in a casual seafood spot with lunch and dinner shifts—and always off on Sundays. Includes employee discount, paid training, and flexible hours.

Employer: The Collective Cup

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hr

Craft coffee drinks, keep the café running smoothly, and help create a welcoming space for guests. Nice option if you love coffee culture and steady, customer-facing work.

Employer: Chicano Boy Taco

Location: Richmond, VA 23235

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hr

Greet guests, take orders, run food, and keep the dining area clean in a fast-casual taco shop. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: LifeSpire of Virginia

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents, prep dining areas, and deliver trays while following food safety rules. Must be 16+, and comes with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contribution, and tuition help for eligible staff.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Richmond spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.