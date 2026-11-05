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👔 Richmond, VA Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $150K+ Options
Richmond’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially for folks who can run complex projects, teams, and budgets. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options here, from healthcare and banking to construction and tech.
Water Project Coordinator
Employer: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid, must live in VA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $59,754 – $84,913
Help lead statewide water and environmental initiatives by coordinating projects, tracking milestones, and keeping teams aligned. Great fit if you like structured project work, stakeholder meetings, and mission-driven public service.
PLM (Centric/Flex) Functional Manager FY27
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Richmond, VA (Consulting, travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Senior consulting role leading Product Lifecycle Management transformations for big CPG, retail, and apparel brands. Ideal if you have 6+ years PLM (Centric/Flex) experience and want to manage multi-workstream programs with high visibility.
Senior Program C&Q Lead
Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)
Location: Richmond, VA (Travel ~35%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $163,500 – $239,800
Own commissioning and qualification strategy for major pharma capital projects, from FAT through startup and handover. Best for someone with 15+ years CQV in GMP environments who wants a senior, high-impact individual contributor role.
General Superintendent (LSNA-VA)
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,500 – $160,000
Lead day-to-day construction operations on complex facilities, with a big focus on safety, scheduling, and field leadership. Great if you have 8+ years as a superintendent/foreman and enjoy being on-site keeping projects moving.
Healthcare Provider Backoffice Consulting – Experienced Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Richmond, VA (Consulting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $63,000 – $140,000
Early-career consulting role helping hospitals improve finance, scheduling, and admin systems. Good step if you have 1+ year experience and want to grow into healthcare operations and tech-enabled process work.
Construction Project Manager
Employer: Teklysium Inc.
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage large federal and VA medical construction projects from design through delivery. Designed for someone with 10+ years in capital project management who’s comfortable with codes, hospital work, and acting as an owner’s rep.
Executive Director – Senior Living Community
Employer: Provincial Senior Living
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Part-time (flexible hours)
Salary: Not listed
Run an independent living community, overseeing operations, budget, sales, and care programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years management in senior living/healthcare/hospitality and enjoy resident-facing leadership.
Chief Quality Officer, State (Virginia)
Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
Location: Richmond, VA (On-site with statewide travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $400,000 – $450,000 + 15–22.5% bonus + 403(b)
Executive clinical role leading quality, safety, and performance improvement across Virginia hospitals. Requires MD/DO or RN license plus significant clinical and leadership experience, and offers major system-level influence.
Project Coordinator – PMO
Employer: Monument Consulting
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support project managers on new client implementations, handling meetings, notes, RAID logs, and timelines. Great entry point into project management if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable with Excel and PowerPoint.
Project Manager – Bank ATM Installation Program
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Richmond, VA (Client-facing)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead ATM installation projects for a major retail bank across the Southeast, managing vendors, schedules, budgets, and risk. Ideal if you have 5–8 years PM experience, banking/retail build-outs, and strong vendor management skills.
Project Manager – Water/Wastewater
Employer: CyberCoders (for a GC)
Location: Richmond, VA (or Apex, NC / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus + benefits
Oversee ground-up wastewater treatment plant projects as a senior PM. Best for someone with 5+ years construction PM experience and a track record in municipal/industrial water work.
Electrical Project Manager – Data Centers
Employer: CyberCoders (national electrical contractor)
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead large-scale electrical builds for hyperscale data centers, from precon through commissioning. Great if you have 5+ years managing big electrical projects and deep data center experience.
FSO Tech Consulting – Life Insurance Program Delivery Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Richmond, VA (Remote/Anywhere in US)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Richmond falls in “other US offices” band): $128,400 – $235,300
Manage large tech transformation programs for life insurers, especially Sales Performance Management platforms. Perfect for someone with 10+ years SPM implementation experience and strong Agile and client leadership skills.
Electrical Project Manager – Data Center Construction
Employer: Miller Electric Company
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $132,433.28 – $185,407.04
Run $100M+ data center electrical projects, overseeing budgets, schedules, and client relationships. Strong match if you have 3+ years electrical construction PM experience and want a role with relocation support and robust benefits.
Deputy Project Controls Director – Richmond
Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $67,500 – $173,800
Senior controls role helping lead cost, schedule, and risk management on major pharma capital programs (often $500M+). Great for someone with 8+ years project controls experience and comfort with tools like SAP, Unifier, and Primavera.
Business Execution & Risk Leader I – Marketing & Communications
Employer: Truist
Location: Richmond, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $195,000 – $235,000
Senior leader role owning risk governance and business execution for the Marketing & Communications organization. Best for someone with 10+ years in governance/operational risk who can build frameworks, lead teams, and brief executives.
Property Manager – Shockoe Valley View Apartments
Employer: Genesis Properties
Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 + bonus potential
Lead operations for a LIHTC multifamily community, managing staff, budgets, leasing, and compliance. Great if you have 3+ years multifamily experience, strong LIHTC and Yardi skills, and enjoy resident-facing leadership.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Richmond leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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