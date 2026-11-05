👔 Richmond, VA Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $150K+ Options

Richmond’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially for folks who can run complex projects, teams, and budgets. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options here, from healthcare and banking to construction and tech.

Employer: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Location: Richmond, VA (Hybrid, must live in VA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,754 – $84,913

Help lead statewide water and environmental initiatives by coordinating projects, tracking milestones, and keeping teams aligned. Great fit if you like structured project work, stakeholder meetings, and mission-driven public service.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Richmond, VA (Consulting, travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Senior consulting role leading Product Lifecycle Management transformations for big CPG, retail, and apparel brands. Ideal if you have 6+ years PLM (Centric/Flex) experience and want to manage multi-workstream programs with high visibility.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Richmond, VA (Travel ~35%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $163,500 – $239,800

Own commissioning and qualification strategy for major pharma capital projects, from FAT through startup and handover. Best for someone with 15+ years CQV in GMP environments who wants a senior, high-impact individual contributor role.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,500 – $160,000

Lead day-to-day construction operations on complex facilities, with a big focus on safety, scheduling, and field leadership. Great if you have 8+ years as a superintendent/foreman and enjoy being on-site keeping projects moving.

Employer: PwC

Location: Richmond, VA (Consulting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000

Early-career consulting role helping hospitals improve finance, scheduling, and admin systems. Good step if you have 1+ year experience and want to grow into healthcare operations and tech-enabled process work.

Employer: Teklysium Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage large federal and VA medical construction projects from design through delivery. Designed for someone with 10+ years in capital project management who’s comfortable with codes, hospital work, and acting as an owner’s rep.

Employer: Provincial Senior Living

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (flexible hours)

Salary: Not listed

Run an independent living community, overseeing operations, budget, sales, and care programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years management in senior living/healthcare/hospitality and enjoy resident-facing leadership.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Richmond, VA (On-site with statewide travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $400,000 – $450,000 + 15–22.5% bonus + 403(b)

Executive clinical role leading quality, safety, and performance improvement across Virginia hospitals. Requires MD/DO or RN license plus significant clinical and leadership experience, and offers major system-level influence.

Employer: Monument Consulting

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support project managers on new client implementations, handling meetings, notes, RAID logs, and timelines. Great entry point into project management if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable with Excel and PowerPoint.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Richmond, VA (Client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead ATM installation projects for a major retail bank across the Southeast, managing vendors, schedules, budgets, and risk. Ideal if you have 5–8 years PM experience, banking/retail build-outs, and strong vendor management skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a GC)

Location: Richmond, VA (or Apex, NC / Atlanta, GA / Greenville, SC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 + bonus + benefits

Oversee ground-up wastewater treatment plant projects as a senior PM. Best for someone with 5+ years construction PM experience and a track record in municipal/industrial water work.

Employer: CyberCoders (national electrical contractor)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large-scale electrical builds for hyperscale data centers, from precon through commissioning. Great if you have 5+ years managing big electrical projects and deep data center experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Richmond, VA (Remote/Anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Richmond falls in “other US offices” band): $128,400 – $235,300

Manage large tech transformation programs for life insurers, especially Sales Performance Management platforms. Perfect for someone with 10+ years SPM implementation experience and strong Agile and client leadership skills.

Employer: Miller Electric Company

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,433.28 – $185,407.04

Run $100M+ data center electrical projects, overseeing budgets, schedules, and client relationships. Strong match if you have 3+ years electrical construction PM experience and want a role with relocation support and robust benefits.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,500 – $173,800

Senior controls role helping lead cost, schedule, and risk management on major pharma capital programs (often $500M+). Great for someone with 8+ years project controls experience and comfort with tools like SAP, Unifier, and Primavera.

Employer: Truist

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $195,000 – $235,000

Senior leader role owning risk governance and business execution for the Marketing & Communications organization. Best for someone with 10+ years in governance/operational risk who can build frameworks, lead teams, and brief executives.

Employer: Genesis Properties

Location: Richmond, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000 + bonus potential

Lead operations for a LIHTC multifamily community, managing staff, budgets, leasing, and compliance. Great if you have 3+ years multifamily experience, strong LIHTC and Yardi skills, and enjoy resident-facing leadership.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Richmond leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.