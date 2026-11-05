🎓 Richmond, VA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Richmond’s education scene is busy right now—schools, universities, and learning companies are all hiring. If you like helping people learn, there’s a good mix of classroom, childcare, and curriculum roles here.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (H&S School of Massage)

Location: Richmond, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Teach evening labs and clinic sessions in a hybrid massage therapy program and help students prep for the MBLEx. Great fit if you’re a licensed massage therapist with 3+ years’ experience who enjoys mentoring and wants a steady weekday evening schedule.

Employer: KRG Technologies (for VCU Health)

Location: Richmond, VA 23298

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $36,000–$42,000/year

Teach children ages 6 weeks to 6 years using the Reggio approach in a hospital-affiliated child care center open 6 a.m.–8 p.m. You’ll plan lessons, document progress, and keep a safe, clean classroom—ideal if you have 2+ years childcare experience and early childhood coursework.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Richmond, VA (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (varies by location): $70,000–$80,000/year

Application window: Through Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

Develop K–12 ELA test items and assessments for states and districts, including AI-supported content. Great for experienced ELA teachers who enjoy large-scale assessment work, writing test questions, and using tech/AI in education.

Employer: KLA

Location: Richmond, VA (in person)

Type: Not listed (on-site daycare role)

Pay: $13–$16/hour

Support lead teachers with daily care, play, and learning activities in a daycare setting. A good entry point if you have experience with kids (babysitting, nannying, daycare, preschool) and want hands-on classroom experience plus professional development support.

Employer: Virginia State University

Location: Virginia State University (serving Richmond & nearby counties)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Hiring range: Up to $55,000/year (DOE)

Application deadline: Closes Nov 18, 2026

Run internship programs and provide career advising for students and alumni, including workshops, resume help, and employer outreach. Comes with state benefits (retirement options, health insurance, paid leave, holidays, and more).

Employer: St. Catherine’s School

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 9-month, salaried (Upper School)

Salary range: $50,000–$60,000/year

Teach Upper School History at an all-girls Episcopal day school, focusing on historical thinking, source analysis, and strong writing. Great for someone with a History degree, Upper School teaching experience, and interest in advising, clubs, and school life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.