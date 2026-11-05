🏗️ Richmond, VA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Richmond’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in energy, infrastructure, and water. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to executive, all based in or tied to Richmond, VA.

Employer: Baskervill

Baskervill Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $58,000–$75,000

Design and restore roofing systems for college and university projects across Virginia. Great fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience, like Revit/AutoCAD, and want to specialize in building envelopes with strong benefits and volunteer-friendly culture.

Employer: Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC)

Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC) Location: Remote role tied to Richmond, VA

Remote role tied to Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: $180,000–$190,000

Lead an electrical engineering group, manage clients, grow a team, and drive business development. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years’ experience in building power, lighting, telecom, and fire alarm systems.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Location: Richmond, VA (plus South Boston area role)

(plus South Boston area role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $73,200–$132,800 depending on level

Support utility-scale solar projects from construction through closeout—managing technical issues, schedules, and contractor coordination. Open from new grads to senior engineers, with strong benefits and heavy field interaction.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid 3 days in office)

(hybrid 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $81,900–$132,800 depending on level

Specialty role focused on construction risk across renewables, generation, transmission, and high‑hazard facilities. Good for engineers with 3+ years in project, startup, or risk engineering who know codes, loss prevention, and industrial environments.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on commercial land development for data centers—site design, reports, specs, and construction admin. Best for civil PEs (or EITs on track) with 5+ years in commercial land development and strong AutoCAD skills.

Employer: Allan Myers Inc.

Allan Myers Inc. Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Entry-level heavy civil role supporting crews on highways, bridges, and utility projects. Mix of office and hands-on field work—great for recent grads in Civil Engineering or Construction Management.

Employer: Gresham Smith

Gresham Smith Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design airport and aviation facilities from schematic through construction administration. Looking for a licensed architect with 3+ years in aviation/commercial work and strong Revit/visualization skills.

Employer: LVI Associates (recruiting for an employee-owned firm)

LVI Associates (recruiting for an employee-owned firm) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, hybrid Salary: $125,000–$150,000+

Lead stormwater and drainage projects, manage clients, and mentor staff while helping grow a Virginia water resources practice. Ideal for a VA PE with ~10+ years in stormwater, H&H, and VDOT/municipal work.

Employer: Kiewit Power Engineering

Kiewit Power Engineering Location: Richmond, VA (starts remote, then hybrid once office opens)

(starts remote, then hybrid once office opens) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000–$100,000

Design structural systems for power projects across fossil, renewables, storage, and more. Great for structural engineers with 5+ years’ experience, power/industrial background, and familiarity with SAP2000/SAFE/Mathcad.

Employer: AES Corporation

AES Corporation Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,000–$141,525 + bonus

Own high-voltage substation and gen-tie design (35–500 kV) for solar, wind, and BESS projects. Best for power systems EEs with 7+ years HV design who like early-stage development, utility coordination, and multi-market renewables.

Employer: Insight Global (staffing for client)

Insight Global (staffing for client) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Design and document physical security and life safety systems using AutoCAD—think electronic security, fire alarm, and low-voltage. Good match for 3–5 years’ technical design/engineering experience and strong coordination skills.

Employer: Veolia Water Technologies

Veolia Water Technologies Location: Richmond, VA or other North American hubs

or other North American hubs Type: Full-time, executive

Full-time, executive Salary: $177,000–$220,000 CAD (range benchmarked to market)

Executive role leading process engineering for water, wastewater, and biosolids across North America. Suited for senior leaders with 12+ years in process engineering and 7+ years leading technical teams.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,019–$152,807

Senior structural role on nuclear new-builds and plant upgrades—steel, concrete, and foundations using tools like STAAD or SAP2000. Great for structural engineers with 7+ years’ experience and interest in clean, carbon-free power.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.