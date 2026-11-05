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Richmond
🏗️ Richmond, VA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
5 days ago
Richmond’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in energy, infrastructure, and water. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to executive, all based in or tied to Richmond, VA.
Roofing Designer – Education Studio
- Employer: Baskervill
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000–$75,000
Design and restore roofing systems for college and university projects across Virginia. Great fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience, like Revit/AutoCAD, and want to specialize in building envelopes with strong benefits and volunteer-friendly culture.
Electrical Engineering Group Manager (Remote – Richmond)
- Employer: Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC)
- Location: Remote role tied to Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $180,000–$190,000
Lead an electrical engineering group, manage clients, grow a team, and drive business development. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years’ experience in building power, lighting, telecom, and fire alarm systems.
Engineer (Associate–Staff), Solar Project Construction
- Employer: Dominion Energy
- Location: Richmond, VA (plus South Boston area role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,200–$132,800 depending on level
Support utility-scale solar projects from construction through closeout—managing technical issues, schedules, and contractor coordination. Open from new grads to senior engineers, with strong benefits and heavy field interaction.
Construction Risk Engineer / Sr / Staff
- Employer: Dominion Energy
- Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,900–$132,800 depending on level
Specialty role focused on construction risk across renewables, generation, transmission, and high‑hazard facilities. Good for engineers with 3+ years in project, startup, or risk engineering who know codes, loss prevention, and industrial environments.
Civil Project Engineer – Data Center Development
- Employer: Westwood Professional Services
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on commercial land development for data centers—site design, reports, specs, and construction admin. Best for civil PEs (or EITs on track) with 5+ years in commercial land development and strong AutoCAD skills.
Field Engineer 2027 (Entry-Level)
- Employer: Allan Myers Inc.
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$85,000
Entry-level heavy civil role supporting crews on highways, bridges, and utility projects. Mix of office and hands-on field work—great for recent grads in Civil Engineering or Construction Management.
Architect – Aviation Market
- Employer: Gresham Smith
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design airport and aviation facilities from schematic through construction administration. Looking for a licensed architect with 3+ years in aviation/commercial work and strong Revit/visualization skills.
Senior Stormwater Engineer
- Employer: LVI Associates (recruiting for an employee-owned firm)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $125,000–$150,000+
Lead stormwater and drainage projects, manage clients, and mentor staff while helping grow a Virginia water resources practice. Ideal for a VA PE with ~10+ years in stormwater, H&H, and VDOT/municipal work.
Mid-Level Structural Engineer – Power Engineering
- Employer: Kiewit Power Engineering
- Location: Richmond, VA (starts remote, then hybrid once office opens)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$100,000
Design structural systems for power projects across fossil, renewables, storage, and more. Great for structural engineers with 5+ years’ experience, power/industrial background, and familiarity with SAP2000/SAFE/Mathcad.
Senior Engineer, High Voltage Development
- Employer: AES Corporation
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,000–$141,525 + bonus
Own high-voltage substation and gen-tie design (35–500 kV) for solar, wind, and BESS projects. Best for power systems EEs with 7+ years HV design who like early-stage development, utility coordination, and multi-market renewables.
Security System Designer 2
- Employer: Insight Global (staffing for client)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Design and document physical security and life safety systems using AutoCAD—think electronic security, fire alarm, and low-voltage. Good match for 3–5 years’ technical design/engineering experience and strong coordination skills.
Senior Director, Process Engineering – NORAM
- Employer: Veolia Water Technologies
- Location: Richmond, VA or other North American hubs
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Salary: $177,000–$220,000 CAD (range benchmarked to market)
Executive role leading process engineering for water, wastewater, and biosolids across North America. Suited for senior leaders with 12+ years in process engineering and 7+ years leading technical teams.
Senior Structural Engineer 2 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Richmond, VA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019–$152,807
Senior structural role on nuclear new-builds and plant upgrades—steel, concrete, and foundations using tools like STAAD or SAP2000. Great for structural engineers with 7+ years’ experience and interest in clean, carbon-free power.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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