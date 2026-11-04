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Richmond
🏥 Richmond, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
3 days ago
Richmond’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big systems, specialty clinics, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or vet/eye care, there’s a lot to pick from.
Speech Therapist – Acute Adult – PRN
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Richmond, VA (hospital-based)
- Type: PRN / Full-time status listed, PRN schedule
- Pay: $60.00/hour
Work with adult acute patients on communication and swallowing in a Level I trauma environment. Great fit for new grads/CFY with a Master’s in SLP and VA SLP license or eligibility.
Pharmacist – Ambulatory Care Center – PRN
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Richmond, VA (multiple outpatient pharmacies)
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Pay: $65.00/hour
Rotating role across several outpatient/retail sites with hours between 7 AM–7 PM weekdays and weekends/holidays. Good option if you want variety and a collaborative outpatient team.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Surgical Trauma ICU – Rotating
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Richmond, VA – Critical Care Hospital
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts
- Pay: $34.00–$54.58/hour (Clin I–III)
Join a 28-bed Surgical Trauma ICU in the region’s only comprehensive Level I adult, pediatric, and burn trauma center. Ideal for RNs with ICU experience who want high-acuity cases and a big multidisciplinary team.
Director of Nursing, Women’s Services
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Pay: $158,870–$254,176/year
Senior nursing leader role overseeing Women’s Services and supporting Magnet-level practice. Requires Master’s degree and 7+ years clinical experience with 3+ years leadership.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,281 per week
- Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare Staffing Solutions)
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Up to $3,281/week (4x10s) or $2,946/week (3x12s)
Day and night shifts available with auto offers advertised. Requires BLS and ARRT (R); comes with weekly pay and full travel benefits.
Founding Partner Veterinarian – Richmond
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, ownership track
- Comp: Competitive base + production, equity, and cash incentives (potential $1M+ over time)
Lead and grow a new hospital with equity options, no negative accrual, and full benefits. Best for an experienced DVM ready for true partnership and leadership.
Veterinarian – River City Veterinary Hospital (New Grads Welcome)
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)
Small-animal role with strong mentorship, CE allowance, 401(k) match, and full health benefits. Great landing spot if you’re a new grad DVM wanting support and growth.
Veterinarian
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive base + production bonus (no negative accrual)
General practice DVM role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CE, and liability coverage. Good fit if you want clinical autonomy backed by a large vet network.
Wound Care Nurse (RN or LPN)
- Employer: Shalom Gardens Health and Rehab
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Provide focused wound care in a rehab setting, including assessments, treatments, and staff education. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k), daily pay option, and strong development programs.
Registered Nurse / RN – PICU (Travel)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 days
- Pay: Estimated $2,159 gross/week with $1,439 weekly stipend
PICU travel assignment with full benefits, ESOP participation, and virtual care access. Good for experienced pediatric critical care RNs looking to travel.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Pulmonary Associates of Richmond
- Location: Richmond, VA (West Broad + other PAR sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
Clinic MA role in pulmonary and sleep medicine with weekly pay, rich benefits, and lots of hands-on tasks (rooming, injections, spirometry, testing). 1+ year MA experience preferred.
Certified CNA / Nurse Aide / HHA / PCA – Flexible Schedules
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Richmond area + nearby communities
- Type: Part-time, all shifts
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
Home care role with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO, and benefits (depending on hours). Great if you want to stay close to home and build one-on-one relationships with clients.
Travel ED Registered Nurse – $2,077 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,077/week (plus tax-free stipend component)
Night-shift ED travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.
Medical Assistant – Broad Mills (Goochland)
- Employer: Virginia Urology
- Location: Richmond, VA (Broad Mills–Goochland)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:30–5, Fri 7:30–11:30
- Pay: $17.88–$24.59/hour
Urology MA role with steady daytime hours, full benefits, retirement plan, and mileage pay when traveling between offices. Good for someone who likes procedures and patient education.
Histotechnologist – Anatomic Pathology Core Lab – Days
- Employer: VCU Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: $28.22–$42.28/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus (through Nov 30, 2026)
Day-shift histology role handling tissue processing, staining (including IHC), and QC in a busy core lab. Requires ASCP HT/HLT (or equivalent); new grads must certify within 12 months.
Registered Nurse – Oak Street Health
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $60,522–$129,615/year
Clinic RN role in a value-based primary care model, focused on chronic disease management, triage, and preventing hospitalizations. Comes with CVS Health’s full benefits and bonus eligibility.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Pediatric Unit – St. Mary’s Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Richmond, VA – St. Mary’s Hospital
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/nights
- Pay: $34.33–$54.93/hour
Inpatient pediatric RN role caring for med-surg and higher-acuity kids. Offers strong benefits, tuition assistance, and growth within a large faith-based system.
Optometrist, Full-Time – Short Pump
- Employer: Independent OD practice affiliated with Warby Parker
- Location: Short Pump (Richmond, VA)
- Type: Full-time
Provide comprehensive eye exams next to a busy Warby Parker store using modern digital lanes and EMR. Includes malpractice coverage, health benefits (for eligible FT), 401(k), PTO, and free eyewear.
Multi‑Modality Technologist 2 (X‑Ray & CT) – Richmond Community Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Richmond, VA – Richmond Community Hospital
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.82–$55.52/hour
Work in at least two imaging modalities (e.g., XR + CT) with ARRT/RDMS/CNMT credentials. Good for techs who like variety, on-call pay, and system-level benefits.
2027 Summer Student Nursing Program – Richmond Market
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Richmond-area hospitals (multiple sites)
- Type: Temporary summer program
Designed for RN students graduating within ~12 months of the program start. Mostly shadowing with some basic patient care under RN supervision—great way to get your foot in the door.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in Richmond.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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