🏥 Richmond, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings

Richmond’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—big systems, specialty clinics, and travel agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or vet/eye care, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: VCU Health

VCU Health Location: Richmond, VA (hospital-based)

(hospital-based) Type: PRN / Full-time status listed, PRN schedule

PRN / Pay: $60.00/hour

Work with adult acute patients on communication and swallowing in a Level I trauma environment. Great fit for new grads/CFY with a Master’s in SLP and VA SLP license or eligibility.

Employer: VCU Health

VCU Health Location: Richmond, VA (multiple outpatient pharmacies)

(multiple outpatient pharmacies) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $65.00/hour

Rotating role across several outpatient/retail sites with hours between 7 AM–7 PM weekdays and weekends/holidays. Good option if you want variety and a collaborative outpatient team.

Employer: VCU Health

VCU Health Location: Richmond, VA – Critical Care Hospital

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Pay: $34.00–$54.58/hour (Clin I–III)

Join a 28-bed Surgical Trauma ICU in the region’s only comprehensive Level I adult, pediatric, and burn trauma center. Ideal for RNs with ICU experience who want high-acuity cases and a big multidisciplinary team.

Employer: VCU Health

VCU Health Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time leadership

Pay: $158,870–$254,176/year

Senior nursing leader role overseeing Women’s Services and supporting Magnet-level practice. Requires Master’s degree and 7+ years clinical experience with 3+ years leadership.

Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare Staffing Solutions)

Global Technical Talent (GTT Healthcare Staffing Solutions) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

Pay: Up to $3,281/week (4x10s) or $2,946/week (3x12s)

Day and night shifts available with auto offers advertised. Requires BLS and ARRT (R); comes with weekly pay and full travel benefits.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, ownership track

Comp: Competitive base + production, equity, and cash incentives (potential $1M+ over time)

Lead and grow a new hospital with equity options, no negative accrual, and full benefits. Best for an experienced DVM ready for true partnership and leadership.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Small-animal role with strong mentorship, CE allowance, 401(k) match, and full health benefits. Great landing spot if you’re a new grad DVM wanting support and growth.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive base + production bonus (no negative accrual)

General practice DVM role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CE, and liability coverage. Good fit if you want clinical autonomy backed by a large vet network.

Employer: Shalom Gardens Health and Rehab

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Provide focused wound care in a rehab setting, including assessments, treatments, and staff education. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k), daily pay option, and strong development programs.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Richmond, VA

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 days

Pay: Estimated $2,159 gross/week with $1,439 weekly stipend

PICU travel assignment with full benefits, ESOP participation, and virtual care access. Good for experienced pediatric critical care RNs looking to travel.

Employer: Pulmonary Associates of Richmond

Location: Richmond, VA (West Broad + other PAR sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hour

Clinic MA role in pulmonary and sleep medicine with weekly pay, rich benefits, and lots of hands-on tasks (rooming, injections, spirometry, testing). 1+ year MA experience preferred.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Richmond area + nearby communities

Type: Part-time, all shifts

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Home care role with weekly pay, flexible scheduling, PTO, and benefits (depending on hours). Great if you want to stay close to home and build one-on-one relationships with clients.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: Estimated $2,077/week (plus tax-free stipend component)

Night-shift ED travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Virginia Urology

Location: Richmond, VA (Broad Mills–Goochland)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:30–5, Fri 7:30–11:30

Pay: $17.88–$24.59/hour

Urology MA role with steady daytime hours, full benefits, retirement plan, and mileage pay when traveling between offices. Good for someone who likes procedures and patient education.

Employer: VCU Health

VCU Health Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $28.22–$42.28/hour + $7,500 sign-on bonus (through Nov 30, 2026)

Day-shift histology role handling tissue processing, staining (including IHC), and QC in a busy core lab. Requires ASCP HT/HLT (or equivalent); new grads must certify within 12 months.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $60,522–$129,615/year

Clinic RN role in a value-based primary care model, focused on chronic disease management, triage, and preventing hospitalizations. Comes with CVS Health’s full benefits and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Richmond, VA – St. Mary’s Hospital

Type: Full-time, rotating days/nights

Pay: $34.33–$54.93/hour

Inpatient pediatric RN role caring for med-surg and higher-acuity kids. Offers strong benefits, tuition assistance, and growth within a large faith-based system.

Employer: Independent OD practice affiliated with Warby Parker

Independent OD practice affiliated with Location: Short Pump (Richmond, VA)

Type: Full-time

Provide comprehensive eye exams next to a busy Warby Parker store using modern digital lanes and EMR. Includes malpractice coverage, health benefits (for eligible FT), 401(k), PTO, and free eyewear.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Richmond, VA – Richmond Community Hospital

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.82–$55.52/hour

Work in at least two imaging modalities (e.g., XR + CT) with ARRT/RDMS/CNMT credentials. Good for techs who like variety, on-call pay, and system-level benefits.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Richmond-area hospitals (multiple sites)

Type: Temporary summer program

Designed for RN students graduating within ~12 months of the program start. Mostly shadowing with some basic patient care under RN supervision—great way to get your foot in the door.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in Richmond.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.