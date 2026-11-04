🤝 Richmond VA Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Richmond’s people-focused jobs are busy right now, with new roles popping up in counseling, advocacy, and outreach. Here are several local openings where you can support your neighbors and build your career.

Employer: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias

A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias Location: North Chesterfield (Richmond area), VA – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-level clinical counseling in a private office and via teletherapy, focusing on therapy (not case management) and programs like addiction recovery. You must be fluent in Spanish, hold an independent clinical license (LCSW, LMFT, LPC, or similar), have 5+ years post-master’s experience, and be a temple-worthy member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Employer: Wall Residences, Inc.

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (evenings and weekends as needed)

(evenings and weekends as needed) Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community—helping with social skills, self-care, and fun outings like classes, volunteering, and events. Paid training (First Aid/CPR, medication administration, crisis response) is provided; you’ll need 3+ years of driving experience, a clean record, and to pass a background check.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Richmond – Tuckahoe Family YMCA

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13–$15 per hour

Watch and engage children in the Y’s child watch area while keeping the space clean and safe, and building friendly relationships with parents. You must be at least 16 years old; prior child care experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Chippenham Hospital / Parallon (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 11:00am–7:30pm )

(Sat–Sun, ) Salary: Estimated $17.36–$26.05 per hour

Help hospital patients understand and apply for Medicaid and other assistance programs, acting as a bridge between patients, the hospital, and government agencies. An associate degree and 1+ year of related experience are preferred, and you’ll need reliable transportation for occasional field visits; role comes with access to HCA’s broader benefits package (eligibility may vary by location).

Employer: Transition Recover and Prosper, LLC.

Location: Richmond, VA (on the road)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $50.00–$100.00 per hour

Build partnerships with hospitals, shelters, recovery programs, and other agencies to connect people with mental health skill-building and substance use services (ASAM 2.5). Requires a high school diploma, experience in outreach or human services, strong communication skills, and the ability to travel locally; offers 401(k) with match, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Richmond’s community jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.