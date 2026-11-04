📋 Richmond VA Admin Jobs – Multiple Office & Front Desk Roles

Richmond has some solid admin openings right now, from healthcare front desks to law firm leadership roles. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Apex Systems

Apex Systems Location: Richmond, VA (in office at least 3 days/week)

(in office at least 3 days/week) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High-level support role in a large corporate/government-style setting. You’ll handle events, budgets, political and charitable contributions, travel and calendar support, and expense reports—great fit if you have 5+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $16.76 – $24.65/hour

Front-desk role in a physician practice where you’re the first face patients see. You’ll register patients, verify insurance, schedule visits, take payments, and help keep records accurate—good for someone with strong customer service skills and an interest in healthcare.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $12.77 – $19.00/hour

Office-focused role inside a busy restaurant. You’ll answer phones, help with reservations, handle invoices and deposits, manage filing and supplies, and work the register—ideal if you like a fast pace and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

Employer: Robert Half (for a small law firm)

(for a small law firm) Location: Richmond, VA

Type: Temporary / Contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Leadership-style admin job running daily operations for a small law firm. Mix of HR (onboarding, benefits, recruiting), office management across multiple locations, and basic accounting support—great if you’ve already managed operations in a law firm and are strong in Excel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; admin jobs like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.