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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Richmond, TX Today
There are some nice free items popping up around Richmond and nearby Rosenberg. If you’re looking to save money or help a neighbor clear space, here are a few worth a look.
Free Kids Toys (Used – Like New)
Item: Free kids toys
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Richmond, TX (exact address shared on Facebook Marketplace)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A neighbor is giving away children’s toys that are still in like new shape. Great if you have little ones or want to stock a playroom without spending money.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Garage Sale with Free & Low-Cost Items
Item: Garage sale with various items
Location: 7202 Whispering Leaf St, Walnut Creek, Rosenberg, TX
Source: Nextdoor
This garage sale in Walnut Creek includes children’s toys, furniture, an exercise bike, and more. Some items may be free or very low cost, depending on the post details and what’s left. Good spot if you’re looking to furnish a room or pick up extra toys and home items in one stop.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Office Chairs in Bonbrook Plantation
Item: FREE office chairs
Location: 9518 Bosque Hills Ct, Bonbrook Plantation, Rosenberg, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Several office chairs are sitting free in the driveway at this Bonbrook Plantation address. Handy if you need a chair for a home office, study space, or craft room. First come, first served—just swing by and pick them up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster or head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.