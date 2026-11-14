Blockhouse Coffee & Kitchen at 611 Jackson St, Ste C, Richmond, TX 77469 offers coffee, lattes, fresh baked goods, and a relaxed place to sit under large shade trees, with a playground fort in back for children. The café can be reached at (281) 766-4866 and online at blockhousecoffee.co. Learn more about the business and owner Cody Frederick in the City of Richmond Business Spotlight on YouTube: http://youtube.com/@cityofrichmondtexas6072

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Richmond, Texas - Government