Richmond neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from pet gear to kid-friendly cups. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Set of silicone cup sleeves, lids, and a straw

Condition: Not stated, appears to be a full set

Location: Waterview Estates, Richmond, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie includes four silicone cup sleeves in assorted colors, plus matching lids and a straw. Great for kids’ cups or to add grip and spill protection to metal cups you already own. Metal cups are not included, so you’ll need your own cups at home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Goat needing a new home

Location: Twin Oaks Village, Richmond, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Capy is a friendly goat originally purchased for a daughter’s FFA project. He showed at the Fort Bend County Fair but did not place. The family does not want him butchered and is looking for someone who can give him a safe home. They mention he is playful and likes playing hide and seek.

If you have space, proper fencing, and experience (or are ready to learn) about goat care, this could be a great rescue opportunity.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Glass fish tank with stand and filter

Condition: Used, some wear, needs a deep cleaning

Location: Edgewood, Richmond, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This free deal includes a glass aquarium, a black stand, and a filter. The owner says it has been sitting for about a year and a half and “literally just needs to be cleaned really good.” It was bought at a resale shop and is now being given away for free so it doesn’t end up in the trash.

The poster mentions they work nights and check messages in between, and they sleep in during the morning, so be patient when you reach out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Richmond tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, contact the poster as soon as you can and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.