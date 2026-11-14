Richmond’s food scene is growing fast, and local spots are looking for reliable people who want steady hours and a fun, busy work vibe. If you like working with people (or food), these are worth a look.

Employer: Nyammings Express Richmond

Nyammings Express Richmond Location: Richmond, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour

Requirements: 6+ months restaurant experience, Food Safety Certification, able to commute to 77469

Help prep and cook dishes in a busy kitchen, keep things clean and organized, and support catering when needed. Good fit if you already have some restaurant experience and want to grow your skills in a fast-paced, team-focused spot.

Employer: Desert Cow BBQ & Taproom

Desert Cow BBQ & Taproom Location: Richmond, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Pay: From $5.00 per hour + tips

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Flexible schedule Requirements: 18+, TABC certification (or willing to get it), evenings/weekends/holidays

Pour beer and cocktails, chat with regulars, and keep the bar clean and stocked in a lively BBQ and sports bar setting. Great if you like a high-energy crowd, know your drinks, and want room to grow with a local restaurant.

Employer: Sugar Land Entertainment

Location: Richmond, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: At least 18 years old, 2 years secondary education, able to lift up to 50 lbs and work in a hot, fast kitchen

Cook on the line using set recipes, follow portion and food rotation rules, and help open/close the kitchen. Good for someone who likes structure, can stay organized under pressure, and wants steady back-of-house work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.