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Fort Bend County
Local churches donate food and socks to Helping Hands
5 days ago
Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, Inc. received a donation of 324 pounds of food from FaithMCRichmond and 312 pairs of socks from Zion Hill Baptist Church in Richmond, TX to support neighbors in West Fort Bend County. The group says these gifts will help them continue caring for local families in need.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, Inc.
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