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Richmond
🍽️ Several Richmond, TX food service jobs with flexible hours
5 days ago
Richmond’s food scene is busy right now, from local pho spots to country clubs and hospitals. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Front House Server (Morning Shift)
- Employer: Pho Bo To Grill
- Location: Richmond, TX 77407 (in person)
- Type: Part-time (~28 hrs/week), Tuesday–Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, free meals during shifts, flexible schedule
This is a daytime server role in a busy Vietnamese restaurant. You’ll greet guests, run food, handle to-go orders, and keep the dining room clean and moving.
Line Cook
- Employer: Sterling Country Club / The Club at Pecan Grove
- Location: Richmond, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $17.00/hour, based on experience
- Benefits (FT): Health, dental, vision, paid time off
Great fit if you’re an experienced cook who can handle a fast-paced kitchen and follow recipes. You’ll work nights, weekends, and holidays, with solid benefits if you go full time.
Closing Shift Supervisor
- Employer: Pho Bo To Grill
- Location: Richmond, TX (in person)
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Wednesday–Saturday, 5 PM – 11 PM
- Pay: Training: $14/hour (first 20 hours); then $16 – $18/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Evening leadership role for someone with 1–2 years of restaurant supervisor or keyholder experience. You’ll run the dinner shift, oversee FOH and BOH, handle cash drawer closing, and make sure all closing tasks are done right.
Food Service Associate – Full Time
- Employer: OakBend Medical Center
- Location: Richmond, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hospital food service role where you assemble and deliver patient meals, wash dishes, stock supplies, and follow food safety rules. One year of hospital food service is preferred, but they’ll consider related experience.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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