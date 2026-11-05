Scouting for Food drive to collect donations

Local Scouts will place door hangers at homes across Rhode Island on Saturday, October 31 to ask for non-perishable food donations for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Residents are asked to put bagged, non-perishable items outside by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, when Scouts will return to pick them up. People can also donate directly to the Food Bank online: www.scoutingforfood.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Richmond, RI - Town Government