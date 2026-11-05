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Richmond
🏥 Richmond, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
7 days ago
Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital work. If you want to help patients close to home, these roles are worth a look.
Compassionate In‑Home Caregiver – Part Time
- Employer: Seniors Helping Seniors KC North
- Location: Richmond, MO and surrounding areas
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16 – $18 per hour
- What you’ll do: Provide non‑medical support, companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and basic personal care for seniors in their homes. Great fit if you’re caring, have 1+ year of experience in healthcare or similar work, and want flexible hours helping local seniors stay independent.
Patient Services Representative
- Employer: Richmond Family Clinic
- Location: Richmond, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, paid time off, free food & snacks
- What you’ll do: Be the friendly face at the front desk—check in patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, handle calls, and keep records up to date. Good for someone organized and people‑focused who wants steady hours in a community clinic setting.
Medical/Surgical RN – Nights, Part Time
- Employer: Not listed (hospital setting)
- Location: Richmond, MO
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Pay: Not listed
- What you’ll do: Provide direct patient care on a Med/Surg unit—meds, assessments, wound care, education, and care planning with the team. You’ll need a current Missouri RN license and BLS, with Med/Surg experience preferred and comfort in a fast‑paced hospital environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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