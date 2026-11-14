Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like talking with customers and keeping things running smoothly. If you enjoy helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Front desk role at Planet Fitness where you greet members, answer questions, give tours, and keep the club tidy. Good fit if you’re upbeat, reliable, into fitness, and comfortable standing and talking with people most of your shift.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $19.25 per hour (depending on experience) + monthly bonus

Lead the team that keeps the store stocked, clean, and safe while modeling strong customer service. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and a clear path to promotion if you want to grow in retail.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + monthly bonus (rate depends on experience)

Front-of-store leadership role focused on sales, customer service, and coaching the team. You’ll serve as Leader on Duty, help with scheduling and training, and enjoy the same strong benefits and promotion path as other Harbor Freight supervisors.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time

In-store role where you greet shoppers, chat about their home comfort needs, and book HVAC service visits. Great if you like talking with people, can juggle multiple leads, and want a foot in the door with the HVAC industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.