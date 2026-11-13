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🏥 Richmond, KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, local work.
MA/Receptionist PRN Float
- Employer: BluMine Health
- Location: Richmond, KY (in person)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Type: PRN (as needed)
Blend front-desk work with hands-on patient care—taking vitals, phlebotomy, and updating EHR/EMR. Good fit if you’re a flexible medical assistant who likes variety and can float between departments.
Pharmacy Tech III - PRN
- Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN
- Location: Richmond, KY
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, PRN (Days)
Certified tech role in an infusion/outpatient pharmacy, helping with sterile compounding, medication distribution, and automated dispensing. Great if you have hospital pharmacy experience and want PRN hours with big-system resources and retirement options.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Horizon Adult Health Care
- Location: Richmond, KY (in-home care)
- Pay: $19.50/hour, ~21 hours/week
- Type: Part-time (Tue & Fri 8–4, Sat 8–1)
Provide personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, and support with daily tasks so adults can stay safely at home. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match, and a set weekly schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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