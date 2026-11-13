Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in clinics and in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady, local work.

Employer: BluMine Health

BluMine Health Location: Richmond, KY (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Type: PRN (as needed)

Blend front-desk work with hands-on patient care—taking vitals, phlebotomy, and updating EHR/EMR. Good fit if you’re a flexible medical assistant who likes variety and can float between departments.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Richmond, KY

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, PRN (Days)

Certified tech role in an infusion/outpatient pharmacy, helping with sterile compounding, medication distribution, and automated dispensing. Great if you have hospital pharmacy experience and want PRN hours with big-system resources and retirement options.

Employer: Horizon Adult Health Care

Location: Richmond, KY (in-home care)

(in-home care) Pay: $19.50/hour , ~ 21 hours/week

, ~ Type: Part-time (Tue & Fri 8–4, Sat 8–1)

Provide personal care, light housekeeping, meal prep, and support with daily tasks so adults can stay safely at home. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) + match, and a set weekly schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.