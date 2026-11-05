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Richmond

🍽️ Multiple Richmond, KY Food & Hospitality Jobs Up to $53K

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qk9gK_1Gnwcau100

Richmond’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from entry-level to management.

Dining Services – Manager in Training

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc
Location: Richmond, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed

16-week paid training program to learn how to run dining services in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you want a long-term management path with benefits, training, and nationwide transfer options.

Dish Washer Friday–Sunday

Employer: Zaxby's
Location: 1111 Kim Kent Dr, Richmond, KY 40475
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed

Hands-on back-of-house role keeping dishes, pans, and utensils clean in a fast-paced kitchen. Great if you want steady work, simple duties, and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves on nights and weekends.

Assistant Manager

Employer: Sonny's BBQ (ACGBBQ, LLC.)
Location: Richmond, KY
Type: Listed as Internship, functions like full-time management
Salary: $48,000–$53,000/year

Restaurant leadership role where you run daily operations, lead the team, and drive guest experience. Comes with monthly bonuses, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and a $2,500 yearly vacation benefit after a year in management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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