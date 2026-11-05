🏥 Richmond KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Care Roles

Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to leadership roles. Here are a few solid openings if you like direct patient care and steady hours.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing care on rehab units, guide a team of nurses, and work with an interdisciplinary group to improve patient outcomes. This is a good fit if you have strong clinical judgment, rehab or inpatient experience, and enjoy mentoring others.

Employer: INDEPENDENT CNA

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Provide one-on-one care in a client’s home, helping with daily tasks, personal care, and transportation while following a set care plan. Great if you like building close relationships, have caregiving or home health experience, and want higher hourly pay.

Employer: Nathaniel House Inc.

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Other (shifts include overnights and 24-hour weekend shifts, in-person)

Other (shifts include overnights and 24-hour weekend shifts, in-person) Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, Paid time off

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a home setting, helping with ADLs, medication support, and daily routines. Shifts run 3pm–8am Monday–Friday and 8am–8am on weekends, which can work well if you prefer longer shifts and more days off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Richmond open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.