🛒 Richmond, KY Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible part-time shift. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Richmond, KY (470 Eastern Bypass)

Salary: $46,400–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission if goals are met)

(hourly + if goals are met) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Between 9am–9pm , includes weekends; monthly schedule posted 2 weeks in advance

Between , includes weekends; monthly schedule posted Why it’s worth a look: You’ll use a consultative sales style to match customers with phones, plans, and services, plus earn commission on top of your base pay. Comes with a big-company benefits package including medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, disability and life insurance, and up to 50% employee discounts on eligible AT&T services.

Employer: Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Location: Richmond, KY – Merrick Drive branch

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (hours vary by branch, Saturdays by rotation )

(hours vary by branch, ) Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role where you handle deposits, withdrawals, cash checks, and help customers with products and services. Offers a strong benefits lineup including 401(k) with up to 6% match, ESOP match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #719, 820 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475

Salary: $14–$27/hour , plus possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hour) and performance incentives

, plus possible and performance incentives Type: Part-time

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you want flexible hours and steady retail work on the sales floor. Includes access to health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, disability coverage, and Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.