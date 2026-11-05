undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Richmond
🛒 Richmond, KY Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
5 days ago
Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible part-time shift. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring locally.
Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: Richmond, KY (470 Eastern Bypass)
- Salary: $46,400–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission if goals are met)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Schedule: Between 9am–9pm, includes weekends; monthly schedule posted 2 weeks in advance
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll use a consultative sales style to match customers with phones, plans, and services, plus earn commission on top of your base pay. Comes with a big-company benefits package including medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, disability and life insurance, and up to 50% employee discounts on eligible AT&T services.
Bank Teller (Service Associate I) – Merrick Drive
- Employer: Stock Yards Bank & Trust
- Location: Richmond, KY – Merrick Drive branch
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (hours vary by branch, Saturdays by rotation)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role where you handle deposits, withdrawals, cash checks, and help customers with products and services. Offers a strong benefits lineup including 401(k) with up to 6% match, ESOP match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, and employee stock purchase plan.
Salesfloor Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #719
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #719, 820 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475
- Salary: $14–$27/hour, plus possible premium pay ($0.35–$3.00/hour) and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time
- Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you want flexible hours and steady retail work on the sales floor. Includes access to health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, disability coverage, and Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.