🔧 Richmond, KY Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Richmond’s long-term care facilities are hiring for hands-on roles that keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like staying active at work and being part of a care-focused team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping, laundry, and floor care teams in a long-term care facility. This role is a mix of supervising staff, training, quality checks, and keeping records, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $11.00/hr

Help keep linens and personal clothing clean and ready for residents by collecting, washing, drying, folding, and distributing laundry. This is a good fit if you want steady, active work with entry-level experience and access to telemedicine, discount programs, and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.