🔧 Richmond, KY Building & Maintenance – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Richmond’s got steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and keep things running. If you like working with your hands and solving problems on the spot, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Richmond, KY (field/store-based)

(field/store-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep 7‑Eleven stores running smoothly by fixing in‑store equipment like beverage and food machines, ice makers, and fuel dispensers, plus light plumbing, electrical, and general maintenance. This role offers a sign-on bonus (up to $3,000, subject to change), full benefits, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow while you work mostly on your own schedule in the field.

Employer: EnerSys

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time, B shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in an industrial plant that makes lead‑acid batteries, troubleshooting and repairing semi‑automatic and automatic production equipment. This job fits someone with 2+ years of industrial maintenance experience, comfortable with tools, schematics, and doing both equipment and basic building/grounds repairs in a fast‑paced environment.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Richmond, KY

Type: Full-time, Days (0.8–1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level facilities role keeping a healthcare campus safe and running—advanced electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and general repairs with a strong focus on patient safety and code compliance. Comes with a full benefits package, tuition reimbursement up to $6,000/year, retirement with company match, and PTO (including some days available right at hire).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.