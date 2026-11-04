🏥 Richmond, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Richmond’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with solid options if you like close-knit teams and steady hours. Here are a couple of local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TeamHealth

TeamHealth Location: Richmond & Ottawa, KS (post-acute facilities)

(post-acute facilities) Type: Full-time (4 days/week)

Estimated Pay: $94,400 – $111,300/year, fee-for-service, no cap on productivity

Work in skilled nursing facilities with strong support, a 3-month onboarding program, and a clinical field mentor. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get access to 300+ CME/CE courses, 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, and leadership growth through TeamHealth’s Medical Director Leadership Academy.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Full-Time Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KS (Indeed)

Employer: Recover-Care Heartland (Richmond Healthcare & Rehab Center)

Recover-Care Heartland (Richmond Healthcare & Rehab Center) Location: Richmond, KS

Type: Full-time, every weekend

Pay: Not listed (includes $750 sign-on bonus)

Hands-on CNA role in a state-of-the-art rehab facility, focused on weekend shifts with flexible scheduling for work-life balance. You’ll provide daily living support, help keep residents safe and comfortable, and work with a supportive care team; benefits include 401(k) and other standard offerings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR—sometimes they can tweak schedules or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.