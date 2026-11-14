Richmond’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are a few solid options here, from local routes to big-money OTR.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and pick up returns. This role is great if you want steady hours, light customer service, and benefits like 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and health insurance. Bilingual folks are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Richmond, IN – N.W. 11th retail shop

Type: Full-time, local

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)

Home-daily route delivering compressed gas cylinders to local and regional customers, Monday–Friday day shift. Comes with a strong benefits package starting after 30 days: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, parental leave, and tuition assistance. Requires CDL A or B with Hazmat & Airbrake.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Richmond, IN / OTR across U.S. & Canada

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: About $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team average) with $5,000/week minimum average per week worked

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for live shows, concerts, and Broadway tours—less than 110,000 miles per year with all miles paid (loaded and empty). Extras include fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, detention pay, health insurance program, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required for cross-border runs.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.