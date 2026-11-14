Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-earning physician roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization Location: Richmond, IN (serving Wayne, Fayette & Union Counties)

(serving Wayne, Fayette & Union Counties) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $110,000–$120,000 + benefits + 401(k)

Extras: NHSC loan repayment eligible, mileage reimbursement, some remote report-writing flexibility

Work on in-depth psychological assessments for kids and teens, including mental health and developmental evaluations. Great fit if you enjoy testing, clear report writing, and making a direct impact on families.

Employer: Curative (recruiting for an Indiana health system)

Curative (recruiting for an Indiana health system) Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $600,000 base (years 1–2), $570,000+productivity (year 3)

Bonuses/Perks: $100,000 sign-on, relocation, residency stipend, CME funds + days, PSLF-eligible, full benefits

Join a busy general urology service with strong APP support, Xi robot, holmium laser, and 1:4 call with APPs taking first call. Good for both new grads and experienced urologists looking for a stable, well-equipped practice.

Employer: Theoria Medical

Location: Richmond, IN area SNFs

Type: PRN / Contract (APP – NP or PA)

Salary: Competitive, productivity-based (exact rate not listed) + annual performance bonus , 401(k) with match

Competitive, productivity-based (exact rate not listed) + , Schedule: Flexible shifts, no on-call or overnights

Round in skilled nursing facilities with a lot of autonomy and tech support (EHR, iPad, dictation tools). Ideal if you want flexible hours and like building long-term relationships with residents.

Employer: Konnect Holdings, LLC

Location: Richmond, IN (field-based within ~40–100 miles)

Type: Part-time, Contract / PRN, On the road

Pay: $20.00/hour + mileage from mile one

Retrieve and scan medical charts from provider offices, using a company laptop, scanner, and backpack kit. Good for detail-oriented folks who like driving, working independently, and gaining EMR experience.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs

Support pharmacists with filling prescriptions, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccines. Training is provided, and this can be a strong entry point into pharmacy or broader healthcare.

Employer: Advantage Home Health Care

Location: Richmond, IN (in-home visits)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, paid orientation, flexible schedule

Provide personal care, light housekeeping, and meal prep for clients at home. All shifts are available, and it’s a good fit if you like one-on-one care and staying local.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out—many healthcare employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.