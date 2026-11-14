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Richmond
🏥 Richmond, IN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $600K+
13 days ago
Richmond’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-earning physician roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Licensed Clinical Psychologist – Child & Adolescent
- Employer: The Columbus Organization
- Location: Richmond, IN (serving Wayne, Fayette & Union Counties)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000 + benefits + 401(k)
- Extras: NHSC loan repayment eligible, mileage reimbursement, some remote report-writing flexibility
Work on in-depth psychological assessments for kids and teens, including mental health and developmental evaluations. Great fit if you enjoy testing, clear report writing, and making a direct impact on families.
General Urology Physician – High-Volume Employed Practice
- Employer: Curative (recruiting for an Indiana health system)
- Location: Richmond, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $600,000 base (years 1–2), $570,000+productivity (year 3)
- Bonuses/Perks: $100,000 sign-on, relocation, residency stipend, CME funds + days, PSLF-eligible, full benefits
Join a busy general urology service with strong APP support, Xi robot, holmium laser, and 1:4 call with APPs taking first call. Good for both new grads and experienced urologists looking for a stable, well-equipped practice.
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Post-Acute & SNF (PRN)
- Employer: Theoria Medical
- Location: Richmond, IN area SNFs
- Type: PRN / Contract (APP – NP or PA)
- Salary: Competitive, productivity-based (exact rate not listed) + annual performance bonus, 401(k) with match
- Schedule: Flexible shifts, no on-call or overnights
Round in skilled nursing facilities with a lot of autonomy and tech support (EHR, iPad, dictation tools). Ideal if you want flexible hours and like building long-term relationships with residents.
Chart Retrieval Specialist – Medical Records
- Employer: Konnect Holdings, LLC
- Location: Richmond, IN (field-based within ~40–100 miles)
- Type: Part-time, Contract / PRN, On the road
- Pay: $20.00/hour + mileage from mile one
Retrieve and scan medical charts from provider offices, using a company laptop, scanner, and backpack kit. Good for detail-oriented folks who like driving, working independently, and gaining EMR experience.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Richmond, IN
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $16.50–$25.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs
Support pharmacists with filling prescriptions, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccines. Training is provided, and this can be a strong entry point into pharmacy or broader healthcare.
HHA / CNA – In-Home Care
- Employer: Advantage Home Health Care
- Location: Richmond, IN (in-home visits)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, paid orientation, flexible schedule
Provide personal care, light housekeeping, and meal prep for clients at home. All shifts are available, and it’s a good fit if you like one-on-one care and staying local.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out—many healthcare employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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