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Richmond
📅 RHS juniors & seniors visit to Reid Health on Nov. 18
7 days ago
📅 Richmond High juniors & seniors: visit Reid Health
Richmond High School is offering a visit to Reid Hospital & Health Care, 1100 Reid Pkwy #130, Richmond, IN 47374 for interested juniors and seniors.
- Date: Wednesday, 11/18/2026
- Time: 8:00 AM – 11:45 AM
- Who: Richmond High School juniors and seniors interested in visiting Reid Health
- Where: Reid Hospital & Health Care
If your student is a junior or senior and wants to go, have them connect with the school (counselor or main office) to find out how to sign up and any permission forms or transportation details they may need.
More Info: Juniors & Seniors interested - visit Reid Health |...
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