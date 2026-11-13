📅 Richmond High juniors & seniors: visit Reid Health

Richmond High School is offering a visit to Reid Hospital & Health Care, 1100 Reid Pkwy #130, Richmond, IN 47374 for interested juniors and seniors.

Date: Wednesday, 11/18/2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:45 AM

Who: Richmond High School juniors and seniors interested in visiting Reid Health

interested in visiting Reid Health Where: Reid Hospital & Health Care

If your student is a junior or senior and wants to go, have them connect with the school (counselor or main office) to find out how to sign up and any permission forms or transportation details they may need.