Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid part-time options if you want steady hours and friendly customer-facing work. Here are a few good picks hiring now.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you stock shelves, keep things organized, and help customers find what they need. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, medical/dental/vision, and education assistance.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (includes extra $3/hour on weekends)

Help customers with online order pick-up and organize deliveries while also assisting on the sales floor. Perks include store discount, weekend pay bump, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Around $16.00/hour (anticipated)

Stock product, keep the store clean and safe, and help customers as needed. Offers paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), and a clear path to promotion, with hours between 6am–10pm and major holidays off.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.