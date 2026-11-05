🛒 Richmond, IN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Richmond’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with both national chains and local businesses hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job in the bakery and deli, preparing food, offering samples, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying on your feet, and learning food prep while keeping things clean and safe.

Employer: Hibbett (Richmond Square Mall)

(Richmond Square Mall) Location: Richmond, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.50 per hour

Lead the team at a sports/athletic retail store, driving sales, coaching staff, and handling hiring, scheduling, and store operations. Great for someone with 3+ years of management and customer service who wants to run a busy store and grow a sales team.

Employer: VanVleet Insurance Agency

Location: Richmond, IN 47374

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $38,000 – $40,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, professional development

Front-desk and phone role at a local, family-owned insurance agency, helping clients with billing questions, account updates, and claims-related tasks. Good match if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and like steady office work with room to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.