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🛒 Richmond, IN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Richmond’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores and travel stops. Good mix of part-time and full-time roles, many with training and growth paths.
General Manager in Training - Retail
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Richmond, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day operations across store, fuel, and possibly restaurant/truck care while growing into a full General Manager role. Offers company-funded tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, and profit-sharing.
Retail Sales
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Richmond, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Help guests find gifts and treats in the country store, with a focus on friendly service over hard selling. Perks include weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.
Part Time Produce Team Member
- Employer: Meijer
- Location: Richmond, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the produce and fresh departments, stocking, rotating, and helping customers with product questions. Meijer offers weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid education assistance, paid parental leave, and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open in Richmond.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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