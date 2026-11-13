Richmond Hill’s salons are hopping right now, and Great Clips is leading the way. If you’re a licensed stylist who likes steady walk-ins and a friendly team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Richmond Hill, GA – Publix Shopping Center

– Publix Shopping Center Type: Full-time

Pay: Stylists average $33/hour (base + tips + bonuses)

Busy, high-traffic salon right by Publix, so you’re never short on guests. Credit card tips are paid out nightly, plus flexible full-time schedules, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and ongoing Great Clips training and support.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Richmond Hill, GA – Kroger Shopping Center

– Kroger Shopping Center Type: Full-time

Pay: Stylists average $33/hour (base + tips + bonuses)

Set inside the Kroger shopping center with a built-in flow of walk-ins. You get daily tips after close, flexible full-time hours, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and training so you can keep growing your skills.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Richmond Hill, GA – Publix Shopping Center

– Publix Shopping Center Type: Part-time

Pay: Stylists average $31/hour (base + tips + bonuses)

Great for stylists who want steady work without full-time hours. Enjoy flexible part-time scheduling, nightly credit card tips, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and training, all in a busy, team-focused salon.

If you’ve got an active Georgia Cosmetology License and can work some weekends, this could be a solid next step. Click the roles that fit your schedule and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.