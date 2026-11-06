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Richmond Heights
💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive in Richmond Heights Nov. 19
8 days ago
💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive for Richmond Heights residents
Richmond Heights is hosting a FREE Thanksgiving Food Drive to help local families enjoy the holiday.
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 9:00 AM until supplies last
Location: Richmond Heights Community Center, 27285 Highland Road, Richmond Heights, OH
Details:
- Open to Richmond Heights residents
- Free turkey, one per car
- Must bring a valid ID
- Turkeys are while supplies last, so arriving early is encouraged
They’ll also be collecting new and gently used coats, jackets, and winter accessories for a January Coat Drive to help neighbors stay warm.
If you’re able, bring extra winter gear to donate.
For more information, call (216) 383-6313.
More Info: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive • Richmond Heights, OH
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