💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive in Richmond Heights Nov. 19

💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive for Richmond Heights residents

Richmond Heights is hosting a FREE Thanksgiving Food Drive to help local families enjoy the holiday.

Date: Thursday, November 19

Time: 9:00 AM until supplies last

Location: Richmond Heights Community Center, 27285 Highland Road, Richmond Heights, OH

Details:

Open to Richmond Heights residents

Free turkey , one per car

, Must bring a valid ID

Turkeys are while supplies last, so arriving early is encouraged

They’ll also be collecting new and gently used coats, jackets, and winter accessories for a January Coat Drive to help neighbors stay warm.

If you’re able, bring extra winter gear to donate.

For more information, call (216) 383-6313.