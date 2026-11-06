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Richmond Heights

💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive in Richmond Heights Nov. 19

8 days ago
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💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive for Richmond Heights residents

Richmond Heights is hosting a FREE Thanksgiving Food Drive to help local families enjoy the holiday.

Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 9:00 AM until supplies last
Location: Richmond Heights Community Center, 27285 Highland Road, Richmond Heights, OH

Details:

  • Open to Richmond Heights residents
  • Free turkey, one per car
  • Must bring a valid ID
  • Turkeys are while supplies last, so arriving early is encouraged

They’ll also be collecting new and gently used coats, jackets, and winter accessories for a January Coat Drive to help neighbors stay warm.

If you’re able, bring extra winter gear to donate.
For more information, call (216) 383-6313.

More Info: Thanksgiving Turkey Drive • Richmond Heights, OH

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