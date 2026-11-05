🔧 Richmond Heights hotel hiring multiple maintenance & housekeeping roles

Richmond Heights hotels are busy and looking for hands-on help. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these could be a good fit.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Richmond Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the hotel housekeeping team by keeping public areas clean, delivering linens and supplies, and helping reset rooms. Good for someone who likes physical work, a flexible schedule (including evenings/weekends/holidays), and wants a path into other hotel roles.

Note: There is a second posting for this same role at the same hotel; it appears to be a duplicate listing.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Richmond Heights, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hotel running smoothly by doing routine maintenance, fixing issues, and helping with upgrades. Great if you have prior maintenance or building systems experience, like problem-solving, and can work a flexible schedule with some nights and weekends.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so your application is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.