Looking for a new feline friend in Pt. Richmond, CA? These adoptable kittens at Milo Foundation are young, friendly, and hoping for a cozy home of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Part of the "Hundred Acre Wood" crew, Eeyore is a super people-friendly, affectionate kitten who loves pets and starts purring as soon as you reach out. He’s playful and enjoys wand toys and chase games. Described as kind and gentle, he should do well in a home with kids.

👉 Meet EEYORE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Tigger is another member of the Hundred Acre Wood kittens. He’s very people-friendly and affectionate, loves being petted, and is quick to purr. He’s playful and active with wand toys and would be a fun match for a family, including homes with children.

👉 Meet TIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Pooh is a sweet, social kitten who loves attention and petting. Like his siblings, he’s playful, enjoys wand toys, and is described as kind and gentle. He should fit nicely into a home with kids and other friendly family members.

👉 Meet POOH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Christopher is another affectionate member of the Hundred Acre Wood crew. He loves being petted, purrs easily, and enjoys interactive play with wand toys. Gentle and friendly, he’s a good candidate for a home with children.

👉 Meet CHRISTOPHER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Gary is a sweet, shy kitten who is still learning about the world. He can be nervous at first, but once he feels safe, he becomes very loving. He finds comfort with his companion Sandy, and they would do best with someone patient who can give them time to blossom.

👉 Meet GARY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

Sandy is a gentle kitten who, like Gary, starts out a bit nervous but turns into a total love once she’s comfortable. She and Gary take comfort in each other and would really benefit from an adopter who can move at their pace and help them gain confidence.

👉 Meet SANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Pt. Richmond or the Bay Area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Milo Foundation at (510) 900-2275 or click through to the listings above to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.