Richmond neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to pet gear and decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.

Item: Couch with ottoman

Condition: Old, orange top is sewn on but can be removed; may be better suited for a garage or casual space

Location: Country Club Vista, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple couch and ottoman set. The orange top cover is sewn on now, but the poster says you can take it off if you want. They note the couch is older and might fit better in a garage, workshop, or similar area rather than a main living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor pet tent

Category: Pet supplies

Condition: Sturdy canvas shelter with heavy waterproof bedding, includes an outlet

Location: Atchison Village, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Cozy outdoor shelter for a cat or small pet. It’s made of sturdy canvas, has thick waterproof bedding, and even comes with an outlet (for a heater or similar, if you have one). The owner says their cat won’t use it and they don’t want it to go to waste. They also shared a phone number in the listing: 510 932 6832.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4-drawer IKEA chest / dresser

Category: Furniture

Condition: Black, four drawers, silver handles; damage to top; one drawer doesn’t glide and may be fixable

Location: North and East, Richmond, CA — on the sidewalk at 980 35th St.

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple black dresser with four drawers and silver handles. The top surface has some damage, and one drawer doesn’t slide smoothly, but the poster says it should be an easy fix. It’s already out on the sidewalk at 980 35th St., so you can likely pick it up curbside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted PVC pipe fittings

Category: Tools / building supplies

Condition: Various fittings for plumbing or construction use

Location: Near San Pablo Dam Rd & Castro, El Sobrante, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Mixed batch of PVC fittings that could be handy for home projects, repairs, or DIY builds. Good if you’re working on plumbing or small construction tasks and want some extra pieces on hand.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Masterbuilt smoker

Category: Appliances

Condition: Used, in good condition, works fine; all parts are inside

Location: North and East, Richmond, CA (curbside)

Source: nextdoor.com

Electric smoker from Masterbuilt, used but still working well according to the poster. All the parts are inside. They mention that if the ad is still up, the smoker should still be out at the curb.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fall decor bundle

Category: Home decor and accessories

Includes: Two pumpkins and some native corn

Location: May Valley, Richmond, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple seasonal decor set with two pumpkins and native corn, perfect for a porch, entryway, or table centerpiece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.