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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Richmond Right Now
Richmond neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to pet gear and decor. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.
Couch with Ottoman
Item: Couch with ottoman
Condition: Old, orange top is sewn on but can be removed; may be better suited for a garage or casual space
Location: Country Club Vista, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple couch and ottoman set. The orange top cover is sewn on now, but the poster says you can take it off if you want. They note the couch is older and might fit better in a garage, workshop, or similar area rather than a main living room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Pet Tent
Item: Outdoor pet tent
Category: Pet supplies
Condition: Sturdy canvas shelter with heavy waterproof bedding, includes an outlet
Location: Atchison Village, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Cozy outdoor shelter for a cat or small pet. It’s made of sturdy canvas, has thick waterproof bedding, and even comes with an outlet (for a heater or similar, if you have one). The owner says their cat won’t use it and they don’t want it to go to waste. They also shared a phone number in the listing: 510 932 6832.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free 4-Drawer IKEA Chest
Item: 4-drawer IKEA chest / dresser
Category: Furniture
Condition: Black, four drawers, silver handles; damage to top; one drawer doesn’t glide and may be fixable
Location: North and East, Richmond, CA — on the sidewalk at 980 35th St.
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple black dresser with four drawers and silver handles. The top surface has some damage, and one drawer doesn’t slide smoothly, but the poster says it should be an easy fix. It’s already out on the sidewalk at 980 35th St., so you can likely pick it up curbside.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted PVC Pipe Fittings
Item: Assorted PVC pipe fittings
Category: Tools / building supplies
Condition: Various fittings for plumbing or construction use
Location: Near San Pablo Dam Rd & Castro, El Sobrante, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Mixed batch of PVC fittings that could be handy for home projects, repairs, or DIY builds. Good if you’re working on plumbing or small construction tasks and want some extra pieces on hand.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Masterbuilt Smoker
Item: Masterbuilt smoker
Category: Appliances
Condition: Used, in good condition, works fine; all parts are inside
Location: North and East, Richmond, CA (curbside)
Source: nextdoor.com
Electric smoker from Masterbuilt, used but still working well according to the poster. All the parts are inside. They mention that if the ad is still up, the smoker should still be out at the curb.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fall Decor for Free
Item: Fall decor bundle
Category: Home decor and accessories
Includes: Two pumpkins and some native corn
Location: May Valley, Richmond, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple seasonal decor set with two pumpkins and native corn, perfect for a porch, entryway, or table centerpiece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Richmond tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.