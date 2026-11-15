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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pt. Richmond
Looking for a loyal buddy in Pt. Richmond, CA? These adoptable dogs at Milo Foundation are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
ORBIT
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet ORBIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WIDGET
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet WIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FIDGET
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet FIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RIGET
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet RIGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRIDGET
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet BRIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NUGGET
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet NUGGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DENALI
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet DENALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KILIMANJARO
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet KILIMANJARO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EVEREST
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet EVEREST and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CARSTENSZ
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet CARSTENSZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VINSON
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet VINSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELBRUS
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet ELBRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ACONCAGUA
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $650
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet ACONCAGUA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ATLAS
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Weight: About 15 lbs
- Personality: Calm, a bit shy, coming out of his shell; good with other dogs, moderate to low activity, enjoys a yard and a couple of nice walks a day
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet ATLAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HAMMY
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Personality: Very well-mannered, attentive, great on leash, easy-going for the breed, dog and people friendly, athletic and loves outdoor adventures, activities, learning, snuggling, car rides, and being with his family; here with his brother Toasty
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet HAMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TOASTY
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Lanky, mellow Cattle Dog; bright and responsive, walks on a loose leash, active and athletic but also affectionate and easy-going; here with his brother Hammy
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275
👉 Meet TOASTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Milo Foundation at (510) 900-2275 or click through to the listings above to set up a visit or fill out an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.