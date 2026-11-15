Looking for a loyal buddy in Pt. Richmond, CA? These adoptable dogs at Milo Foundation are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet ORBIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet WIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet FIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet RIGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet BRIDGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet NUGGET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet DENALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet KILIMANJARO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet EVEREST and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet CARSTENSZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet VINSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet ELBRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet ACONCAGUA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Weight: About 15 lbs

About Personality: Calm, a bit shy, coming out of his shell; good with other dogs , moderate to low activity, enjoys a yard and a couple of nice walks a day

Calm, a bit shy, coming out of his shell; , moderate to low activity, enjoys a yard and a couple of nice walks a day Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet ATLAS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Personality: Very well-mannered, attentive, great on leash, easy-going for the breed, dog and people friendly , athletic and loves outdoor adventures, activities, learning, snuggling, car rides, and being with his family; here with his brother Toasty

Very well-mannered, attentive, great on leash, easy-going for the breed, , athletic and loves outdoor adventures, activities, learning, snuggling, car rides, and being with his family; here with his brother Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet HAMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Personality: Lanky, mellow Cattle Dog; bright and responsive, walks on a loose leash, active and athletic but also affectionate and easy-going; here with his brother Hammy

Lanky, mellow Cattle Dog; bright and responsive, walks on a loose leash, active and athletic but also affectionate and easy-going; here with his brother Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Milo Foundation — (510) 900-2275

👉 Meet TOASTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Milo Foundation at (510) 900-2275 or click through to the listings above to set up a visit or fill out an application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.